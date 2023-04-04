Visier Named one of Canada's Top Small & Medium Sized Employers For a Fifth Year in a Row

Vancouver-based people analytics leader consistently offers one of the best workplaces in the country

VANCOUVER, BC, April 4, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Visier , the globally recognized leader in people analytics and workforce solutions for people-powered business, was recognized today as one of Canada's Top Small and Medium Employers by Canada's Top 100 Employers at Mediacorp Canada Inc. This is the fifth year in a row Visier has received recognition as one of the best workplaces in Canada.

"It's truly an honor to be consistently recognized as one of the best places to work, not only in BC, but across Canada," said Paul Rubenstein, Chief People Officer for Visier. "We fundamentally believe that to attract strong candidates, an organization not only needs to provide a competitive place to work but has to align their values with those of their employees. We are proud to foster an environment that inspires all our employees to win as a team."

For five straight years Visier has been recognized as one of Canada's Top Small & Medium Employers, previously being awarded the recognition from 2019 through to 2022 along with the title of one of Canada's Top Employers for New Graduates.

Now in its 10th year, Canada's Top Small & Medium Employers is an editorial competition that recognizes the small and medium enterprises (SMEs) that offer the nation's best workplaces and forward-thinking human resources policies. Canada's SME sector is tremendously important to the nation and is responsible for over half of the country's private-sector employment. To determine eligibility, the Top 100 editors adopted the SME definition used by Statistics Canada, limiting the competition to private-sector commercial organizations with under 500 employees. Editors at Mediacorp review employers on eight criteria, which have remained consistent since the project's inception: (1) Physical Workplace; (2) Work Atmosphere & Social; (3) Health, Financial & Family Benefits; (4) Vacation & Time Off; (5) Employee Communications; (6) Performance Management; (7) Training & Skills Development; and (8) Community Involvement. The editors publish detailed 'reasons for selection' for these criteria, providing transparency in the selection of winners and a catalogue of best practices for employers and job-seekers alike.

About Visier

Visier is the recognized global leader in people analytics, providing on-demand answers to people-powered businesses. Behind every great brand, product, or idea is the Human Truth, and the Visier People Cloud reveals the fundamental questions and actionable truths capable of elevating your employees—and your business—to new heights. Founded in 2010 by the pioneers of business intelligence, Visier has over 25,000 customers in 75 countries around the world, including enterprises like BASF, Bridgestone, Electronic Arts, McKesson, MerckKGaA, and more. Visier is headquartered in Vancouver, BC with offices and team members worldwide.

About Mediacorp Canada Inc.

Founded in 1992, Mediacorp Canada Inc. is the nation's largest publisher of employment periodicals. Since 1999, the Toronto-based publisher has managed the Canada's Top 100 Employers project, which includes 18 regional and special-interest editorial competitions that reach millions of Canadians annually through a variety of magazine and newspaper partners, including The Globe and Mail. Mediacorp also operates Eluta.ca, one of Canada's largest job search engines, which reaches over two million job-seekers annually and features exclusive editorial reviews from the Canada's Top 100 Employers project.

