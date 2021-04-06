Visier Named one of Canada's Top Small & Medium Sized Employers For a Third Year in a Row

VANCOUVER, Wash., April 6, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Visier , the globally recognized leader in people analytics and planning, was recognized today as one of Canada's Top Small and Medium Employers by Canada's Top 100 Employers at Mediacorp Canada Inc. This is the third year in a row Visier has received recognition as one of the best workplaces in Canada.

"2020 was an incredibly challenging year for both employers, and employees alike. We've all had to face circumstances like never before, and employee health and wellness--both physically and mentally--became a top priority, " said Paul Rubenstein, Chief People Officer for Visier. "For Visier to once again be honoured as one of the best employers in Canada during a time period of this magnitude is incredibly humbling. We are proud of the work we put in as a team. Visier will continue to invest in creating a diverse workplace that fosters trust, inclusion and cooperation."

This is the third year that Visier has been recognized as one of Canada's Top Small & Medium Employers, previously being awarded the recognition in 2019 & 2020 along with the title of one of Canada's Top Employers for New Graduates.

Now in its 8th year, Canada's Top Small & Medium Employers is an editorial competition that recognizes the small and medium enterprises (SMEs) that offer the nation's best workplaces and forward-thinking human resources policies. Employers are evaluated by the editors at Canada's Top 100 Employers using the same criteria as the Top 100 competition: (1) Physical Workplace; (2) Work Atmosphere & Social; (3) Health, Financial & Family Benefits; (4) Vacation & Time Off; (5) Employee Communications; (6) Performance Management; (7) Training & Skills Development; and (8) Community Involvement. Employers are compared to other organizations in their industry to determine which offers the most progressive and forward-thinking programs. The annual competition is open to any employer with its head office or principal place of business in Canada. Employers must have less than 500 employees worldwide, including employees at affiliated companies, and be a commercial, for-profit business.

