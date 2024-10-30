Visier Ranks #1 for Enterprise HR Analytics in Sapient Insights Group's Annual HR Systems Survey

Awarded top honors in renowned Voice of the Customer rankings for vendor satisfaction and user experience for the third year in a row

VANCOUVER, BC, Oct. 30, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Visier , the globally recognized leader in workforce AI solutions, has once again secured the top spot for both vendor satisfaction and user experience in Sapient Insights Group's 27th Annual HR Systems Survey report for enterprise HR analytics.

"We are grateful for the recognition by our customers and proud of the value they receive from our products," said Paul Rubenstein, chief customer officer, Visier. "In a business landscape that is constantly evolving, our customers are leading from the front, using people analytics to understand the intersection of people and work, and make better decisions - the kind of decisions that give our customers a competitive edge."

Sapient Insights research underscores the increasing importance of HR analytics, with enterprises of over 5,000 employees identifying it as the second highest technology budget priority after HRMS. The report highlights that more than a third of enterprises plan to increase HR tech budgets in the coming year, while more than half will maintain current spending—demonstrating the continued demand for solutions that align people strategy with business performance.

"Sapient Insights Group has closely watched the HR analytics and planning space for many, many years and it is extremely rare to see a company that is able to receive the highest rankings from users year over year," said Stacey Harris, chief research officer, Sapient Insights Group. "That speaks to Visier truly understanding not only what customers are looking for in people analytics currently, but also being able to adapt to shifting business needs in a highly volatile market."

The Sapient Insights Group survey is one of the most comprehensive in the HR industry, capturing insights from 3,318 organizations and analyzing trends based on aggregate data and analyst insights. The report provides valuable guidance to HR and finance leaders seeking practical solutions to complex challenges and highlights the top-performing vendors across categories.

For more information, the key findings deck and vendor analysis can be found at sapientinsights.com .

About Visier

Visier is the recognized global leader in people analytics, providing on-demand answers to people-powered businesses. At the core of Visier's innovations is a simple premise: People impact is business impact and that's why Visier provides the tools and insights organizations need to drive productivity, performance, and business outcomes through their people. Founded in 2010 by the pioneers of business intelligence, Visier has over 60,000 customers in 75 countries—including enterprises like BASF, Panasonic, Experian, Amgen, eBay, Ford Motor Company, and more. Visier is headquartered in Vancouver, BC with offices and team members worldwide. To learn more about Visier, visit www.visier.com .

