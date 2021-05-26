Visier Recognized as a Leader in Workforce Analytics with a 2021 Top Rated Award From TrustRadius

VANCOUVER, BC, May 26, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Visier , the globally recognized leader in people analytics and planning, today announced that TrustRadius has recognized Visier People® with a 2021 Top Rated Award, as a leader in the Workforce Analytics category. This award comes after TrustRadius recognized Visier with a Tech Cares award , for the work done supporting customers during the Covid-19 pandemic.

With a trScore of 9.1 out of 10, Visier People has been recognized by the TrustRadius community as one of the most valuable players in the Workforce Analytics software category.

"Visier has earned a Top Rated award in the Workforce Analytics category based entirely on feedback from their customers," said Megan Headley, VP of Research at TrustRadius. "Reviewers on TrustRadius value the product's automated data collection, detailed reports, and user-friendly interface."

"Having our customers share their successes with Visier is incredibly rewarding," said Nigel Stoodley, Chief Customer Officer of Visier. "We're proud to be an organization that always strives to put our customers first, with constant innovation focused on the people-related business challenges they urgently need to solve."

Since 2016, the TrustRadius Top Rated Awards have become the industry standard for unbiased recognition of B2B technology products. Based entirely on customer feedback, they have never been influenced by analyst opinion or status as a TrustRadius customer. TrustRadius uses a detailed methodology and scoring to determine TopRated winners.

Hear from verified users on how much they value Visier:

"With Visier, we are able to put people analytics directly into the hands of our HR partners and business leaders."

"It is an indispensable tool for our organization. We see no comparable substitute."

"Visier People is an awesome tool which has many features in it. It will act as a complete software to manage all HR activities."

This news comes on the heels of Visier's annual Outsmart conference, with a record attendance of over 2,000 HR professionals. Visier also surpassed a company milestone of more than 7,000 customers highlighted in the recent Q1 Momentum update .

Visier is the pioneer and leader in people analytics, a category that has grown substantially and risen in critical importance for enterprises dealing with challenges related to recruiting and retention, diversity, equity, inclusion and belonging, return to work and hybrid workforce and other workforce priorities. With Visier, HR leaders, people managers and executives can make better decisions for both the company and the employee with people answers, on demand.

Visier is proud to create products that inspire such passionate gracious feedback in our user community.

About Visier

Visier is the recognized global leader in people analytics and workforce planning. Founded in 2010 by the pioneers of business intelligence, Visier focuses on what matters to business leaders: answering the right questions, even the ones a person might not know to ask. Questions that shape business strategy, provide the impetus for taking action, and drive better business outcomes through workforce optimization. Headquartered in Vancouver, BC with offices and team members worldwide, Visier has 7,000 customers in 75 countries around the world, including enterprises like Adobe, BASF, Bridgestone, Electronic Arts, McKesson, Merck KGaA, Uber and more.

For more information, visit www.visier.com .

About TrustRadius

TrustRadius helps technology buyers make better decisions and helps vendors tell their unique story, improve conversion, engage high-intent buyers, and gain customer insights. Each month over 1 million B2B technology buyers, over 50% from large enterprises, use verified reviews and ratings on TrustRadius.com to make informed purchasing decisions. Headquartered in Austin, TX, TrustRadius was founded by successful entrepreneurs and is backed by Mayfield Fund, LiveOak Venture Partners, and Next Coast Ventures.

