Visier Releases 2025 Workforce Trends Report Highlighting Best Practices for AI-Driven Future of Work

Visier's annual Workforce Trends Report forecasts the agenda for the coming year for organizations navigating massive disruption and change in the world of work

VANCOUVER, BC, Nov. 12, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Visier , the globally recognized leader in workforce AI solutions, today released its much-anticipated 2025 Workforce Trends Report, providing a comprehensive look at the workforce transformations enabled by AI and catalyzed by the convergence of labor market, productivity and economic challenges facing business today. The report identifies five AI-driven trends at the intersection of business strategy and workforce design.

Titled, "Embracing the AI-Driven Workforce in 2025," the report provides a roadmap for all business leaders to harness AI's full potential, while uniquely positioning HR as a key partner to the C-suite, driving innovation and productivity, and elevating corporate performance.

"AI will become the single biggest disruptor to the world of work in more than a century," said Jake Sorofman, Chief Marketing Officer, Visier. "This year's Workforce Trends Report explores what it will take for today's leaders to put AI to good use to navigate a convergence of survival-level challenges in business today, while also creating lasting advantages that set them up for future success."

Five Key Workforce Trends for 2025

The AI Advantage – Leading in a Forever-Changed World of Work



In this new era, organizations already embracing AI are gaining a substantial competitive edge. Spending on infrastructure for generative AI workloads has become the top IT budget priority, overtaking security, according to an IDC Survey . Findings indicate AI is allowing business leaders to move beyond traditional practices, enabling faster, more informed strategic decisions that drive productivity and performance gains.



Building the Backbone – Laying Down the Infrastructure for AI Transformation



Successful AI adoption requires an integrated data infrastructure, with scalable, secure data platforms to ensure smooth integration between different AI systems used in each business function. Deloitte reports 72% of CIOs say that data is the biggest challenge for AI, and 68% highlight that unifying their data platform for analytics and AI is essential. According to one executive quoted in the report, "Without investing in the right tech stack, the promise of generative AI cannot be realized."



Leadership Synergy – Aligning Talent Strategy With Tech Innovation



The importance of alignment among C-suite leaders–particularly between HR, finance, and IT–is a critical theme for all business leaders to understand about AI-driven performance improvement. By combining new people insights and talent strategies, organizations can better align strategic planning with workforce design and job-specific training.



"When I think of key drivers of AI transformation, there are three essential roles," said Keith Bigelow , Chief Product Officer, Visier. First, the CHRO needs to create a talent plan that evolves with the nature of work and the workforce–how is work changing and how will that change impact our employees? Second, the CFO must assess the ROI benefit of spending on this new technology and how to balance that spend with newfound efficiency or growth. Finally, the CIO has to ensure these initiatives are implemented seamlessly and effectively, working with business leaders and employees to deliver the promised ROI."



Workforce Agility – Orchestrating a Human and Digital Workforce



To meet the demands of quickly evolving business models, organizations must prioritize adaptability and agility. Workforce flexibility, greatly enhanced by AI, will allow teams to rapidly adjust to market changes by blending human and digital capabilities. Research indicates that two-thirds of leaders say they wouldn't hire someone without AI skills and nearly three-quarters say they'd rather hire a less experienced candidate with AI skills than a more experienced candidate without them.



The Human Element – Elevating Employee Performance in an AI World



While AI enhances business efficiency, Visier's research reveals the importance of keeping human-centric values at the core of organizational strategies. By leveraging AI to remove routine tasks, employees can focus on high-impact work, fueling new levels of creativity and innovation.

For more information and to download the full report, visit http://visier.com/trends .

