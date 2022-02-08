Visier Reports Record Fiscal Year Performance

VANCOUVER, BC, Feb. 8, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Visier , the globally recognized leader in people analytics and planning, announced a record fiscal year, which closed on January 31, 2022. The company reported best-ever performance in new customer acquisitions, revenue growth, customer retention, media and analyst coverage, and strategic partnerships.

"We are incredibly proud of the work we have accomplished over the past year," said Ryan Wong, CEO of Visier. "Our teams have stayed at the forefront of innovation when it comes to tackling the critical workforce challenges of the past two years–and their efforts have made a substantial difference for our customers and, by extension, for the global workforce."

Visier's Q4, which ended on January 31, represented a crescendo in a year of extraordinary growth and accomplishment, including overachievement of the annual revenue plan. Specific highlights from Q4 include:

Market Momentum

In Q4, Visier welcomed new enterprise customers, including a major automotive manufacturer, global pharmaceuticals and life science companies, a large insurance company, one of the largest food and beverage brands in the world, notable retail banking, software, and healthcare organizations, to name just a few.





Visier and UKG announced a strategic partnership combining Visier's 11 years of market experience and 12 million customer records to offer the most relevant HR driven analysis, covering the most essential people questions, completely and integrated with UKG Pro.

Visier reached a customer milestone of 15,000 global customers. This milestone was achieved through a combination of Visier's enterprise people analytics offering (Visier People) and Visier's embedded partnership agreements, with partners like Paycor, Insperity, Cegid, iCIMS, Degreed and PeopleFluent.

In Q4, Visier announced two new product innovations that are immediately available to all Visier customers: Standardized Occupations and the Visier Certified Developer Program. Standardized Occupations utilizes AI and the Emsi BurningGlass jobs structure to match an organization's job names to a standardized list of job names and hierarchies for breakthrough comparability of workforce data.

Company Achievements

In November, 2021 Visier was listed as a winner of the Deloitte Enterprise Fast 15 award, a category in the Technology Fast 50™ program recognizing the fastest-growing enterprise-level technology, media, and telecommunications companies by revenue-growth percentage over their last four years of operation. This is the fourth time in five years that Visier has been listed on the Deloitte Fast 500.

Visier was featured in dozens of top tier global media for its expertise on the "Great Resignation" and employee burnout. Coverage included The Washington Post, Fast Company, Business Insider, Forbes, CNBC, The Economist, Fortune, ABC News, Entrepreneur, The World Economic Forum, and more.

Visier announced a new research and thought leadership series produced in conjunction with Deloitte. " Toward a People-Powered Future " envisions a paradigm shift in leadership, and a new direction for the future of management. This comes at a time when organizations are facing multiple converging crises related to a global pandemic, the "Great Resignation," and a disrupted labor market—all of which have had a fundamental, and likely permanent, impact on hiring, retaining, and managing talent.

Leadership Momentum

Visier launched its annual benchmark Workplace trends report . This report highlights the ten most pressing issues facing businesses in 2022, and how organizations can get ahead of the curve by utilizing people data to inform business decisions.

Visier partnered with Redthread Research in the development of a new report entitled " Unlocking the hidden C-Suite superpower: People Analytics ." This report highlights what C-Suite, CHROs and People Analytics Leaders can do to get the most out of their people data.

Visier research produced the " Age of People Analytics Research Report " in which the company uncovered that advanced organizations with a high level of people analytics process maturity financially outperform their peers. These advanced organizations have technology, data, people, and change management practices that contribute to their process maturity.

Q4 was the final quarter of an extraordinary year for Visier. Throughout the course of the fiscal year, the organization hit major milestones which included:

Companies use Visier to understand and improve their workforce at every stage of the employee lifecycle--from recruitment to retirement. Visier is designed to answer virtually any question HR, people managers and executives need to ask about their workforce to improve diversity and inclusion, performance and productivity, employee retention and happiness, and to more effectively plan hiring and career progression, and manage people and teams.

More information about Visier can be found at www.visier.com .

About Visier

Visier is the recognized global leader in people analytics and workforce planning. Founded in 2010 by the pioneers of business intelligence, Visier focuses on what matters to business leaders: answering the right questions, even the ones a person might not know to ask. Questions that shape business strategy, provide the impetus for taking action, and drive better business outcomes through workforce optimization. Headquartered in Vancouver, BC with offices and team members worldwide, Visier has 15,000 customers in 75 countries around the world, including enterprises like Adobe, BASF, Bridgestone, Electronic Arts, McKesson, Merck KGaA, Uber and more.

