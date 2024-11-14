Visier Surges in Third Quarter As Breakthrough AI Enhancements Propel Customer Growth and "Open for Builders" Momentum, and Earns Industry Leadership Recognition

Bold mission to help companies achieve a Workforce AI Edge is paying dividends as Visier sees demand surge for solutions that unlock the power of people and work data to drive productivity and performance in business

VANCOUVER, BC, Nov. 14, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Visier , the globally recognized leader in workforce AI solutions, today announced key accomplishments from the third quarter of its fiscal year, which ended on Oct. 31, 2024. Notable Q3 achievements include new marquee enterprise customers, AI innovations for the C-suite, and accelerated adoption of Visier's Real-Time People Data Platform by new and existing Independent Software Vendors (ISVs) and System Integrators (SIs) who, in partnership with Visier, are unlocking the power of people and work data to solve their customers' most urgent workforce challenges.

Additional accomplishments include:

Visier further solidified its position as the globally recognized leader in people analytics and workforce AI solutions with top rankings from Sapient Insight Group, The Fosway Group, The Josh Bersin Company, and Human Resource Executive®.

Closed multiple new enterprise customer and embedded partnerships, including Augeo, a global leader in engagement platform technologies and data-driven experiences; and PeopleSpheres, the pioneering French leader in PaaS (Platform as a Service) solutions for human resources, adding to a growing roster of European Embedded partnerships.

Unveiled "Workforce AI Edge," a bold initiative to help organizations of every size seize the power of AI to address a collision of labor market, productivity, and economic trends putting extraordinary pressure on business performance and even survival.

"Our third-quarter results reflect surging demand from IT, business, and people leaders who are prioritizing solutions to manage workforce performance and drive efficient growth in challenging labor markets and operating environments," said Ryan Wong , co-founder and CEO, Visier. "Our Q3 accomplishments reflect growing urgency across global markets to put AI to good use to unlock productivity, optimize business outcomes, and create a resilient and high performing workforce that's able to adapt to whatever changes come next."

Third Quarter Highlights

Business Momentum

In Q3, Visier closed over 100 customer and partner transactions, achieving year over year growth across all key metrics. This quarter was also notable for particularly high customer retention and install base growth, overachieving in both gross and net revenue retention.

Market Momentum

In September, Visier unveiled its "Workforce AI Edge" initiative, one of the largest scale launches in the company's history. This initiative called on global leaders to seize the AI moment to overcome a growing business performance erosion crisis driven by systemic labor market challenges, plateaued productivity growth and widespread employee disengagement. The Workforce AI Edge initiative dominated share of voice in and around the HR industry's largest event, HR Tech 2024, in Las Vegas.

In a published feature on the Workforce AI Edge launch, David Forry SVP of Brandon Hall Group, noted: "Visier is not just meeting the current needs of HR – they're anticipating future challenges and providing solutions that will shape the future of work. Their commitment to innovation, coupled with a deep understanding of business needs, positions them as a crucial partner for organizations navigating the complexities of today's transformed labor market."

As part of the Workforce AI Edge launch, Visier made three major announcements:

Open for Builders Momentum - Showcasing the dozens of examples of innovation and co-creation atop the Visier platform from customers, systems integrators, and embedded partners (see examples in "Open for Builders" section below). New developers were also invited to participate in the company's first-ever public hackathon .

- Showcasing the dozens of examples of innovation and co-creation atop the Visier platform from customers, systems integrators, and embedded partners (see examples in "Open for Builders" section below). New developers were also invited to participate in the company's first-ever public . Enhancements to Vee - Connecting insights to action with document indexing and integration with knowledge bases, putting Vee in the flow of work by unleashing Vee's AI capabilities inside Visier People, and seamlessly integrating with Microsoft Copilot®.

- Connecting insights to action with document indexing and integration with knowledge bases, putting Vee in the flow of work by unleashing Vee's AI capabilities inside Visier People, and seamlessly integrating with Microsoft Copilot®. Vee Boards and More - Making Visier even more relevant to the C-suite with " Vee Boards ," which delivers targeted insight and guidance to the C-suite, and solutions that bridge people data and work data to drive meaningful LOB impact. (Explained in detail below under the "Product Momentum" section.)

Visier was omnipresent at HR Tech and in major US markets, saturating ad space from the airport through the conference venue. The company captured additional attention by launching Visier's annual "Top 50 HR Leaders to Watch" list, which was showcased widely in social and digital media and celebrated on a giant wall at Visier's signature annual HR Tech party, held at the Skyfall Lounge, high above the Las Vegas strip.

Further supporting the Workforce AI Edge initiative, Visier launched prominent billboard ad campaigns in major markets including downtown San Francisco, Boston and NYC, including the NASDAQ Tower in Times Square. Visier ads also hit the airwaves, with Workforce AI Edge sponsored messages across some of the most notable NPR broadcasting channels.

Product Momentum

Visier announced its newest product, Vee Boards , at the HR Tech conference as part of a suite of new product innovations and scalable solutions tailored to the C-Suite. Vee Boards are a powerful extension to Vee, bringing the power of AI to an executive dashboard-like experience, giving senior leaders summary insights, and natural language analyses and recommendations.

Additionally, Visier announced major updates to Visier's award winning Vee, including:

Microsoft 365 Copilot integration - Integration with Microsoft 365 Copilot puts people and business insights directly into a user's flow of work in Microsoft 365, facilitating real-time understanding of their workforce and productivity.

Vee document indexing - Indexing any document library or knowledge base to serve up policies and best practices directly within Vee. This means users can bridge people insights with recommended actions within one unified conversational interface.

HR best practices guidance - Vee will also serve up relevant best practices on topics like hiring, onboarding, and performance management, either through an organization's own knowledge base or external sources such as Galileo™ from The Josh Bersin Company, RedThread Research, or any other third-party research library.

Vee "Everywhere" - Vee is now pervasive across Visier People®, so users can ask and answer questions contextual to a chart or data point, directly in the flow of their analysis.

Vee API integration - Enterprise and embedded customers can now leverage Vee's API to deliver people data and insights directly from their existing AI assistants, accessing Vee's powerful engine behind their own interface.

Industry Recognition

Visier Ranked #1 by Sapient Insights Group

For the third year in a row, Visier was ranked #1 for "Enterprise HR Analytics" in both vendor satisfaction and user experience categories in Sapient Insight Group's 27th Annual HR Systems Survey report for enterprise HR analytics. The Sapient Insights Group survey captures information from 3,318 organizations and is considered one of the most comprehensive in the HR industry.

Visier's Vee Recognized for "Excellence in Tech Innovation" and separately as the "Top HR Tech Product of the Year" by Human Resources Executive

Each year, the editors of Human Resource Executive perform an extensive evaluation of the Top HR Products. As part of the decision-making process, they include input from a panel of outside experts and analysts. Winning solutions are selected based on their level of innovation, value added to the HR function, intuitiveness for the user and ability to deliver business value. In previous years, Visier won the Top HR Product of the Year Award for other Visier products, most recently its Workplace Dynamics solution.

Visier Recognized as a Strategic Leader in 2024 Fosway 9-Grid™ for Cloud HR

The Fosway 9-Grid™ provides an HR market analysis model driven by demand for analysis and insight designed for European-based companies. Strategic Leaders in the Fosway 9-Grid™ are distinguished as high performers that provide a rich suite of features and sophistication for complex enterprise-scale customers. They are chosen for their excellence in market performance, customer advocacy, and meeting the needs of enterprise organizations.

The Josh Bersin Company® Names Visier an "AI Trailblazer"

The Josh Bersin Company named Visier an AI Trailblazer , among an elite group of companies the analyst firm believes "are harnessing the full potential of [generative AI] technology." Visier was also showcased in Josh Bersin's HR Tech 2024 keynote address.

"Open for Builders" Momentum

Visier's People Data Platform continued attracting dozens of leading SaaS HR tech, peopletech and worktech providers to build analytic and generative AI applications on its foundation.

Augeo and Visier Partner to Unlock Next-Generation Engagement Insights

In Q3 Visier announced a new embedded partnership with Augeo , a global leader in engagement platform technologies and data-driven experiences. According to the company, the partnership with Visier brings an AI dimension to analytics not yet fully released in the industry.

PeopleSpheres Selects Visier's People Data Platform

In Q3, Visier initiated a new partnership with PeopleSpheres to bring reporting, analytics and generative AI to PeopleSpheres customers as part of their HRIS platform.

Solution Showcase

At HR Tech Visier showcased some of the innovative solutions built atop Visier's Real Time People Data Platform by embedded partners, enterprise customers, and SIs. An abbreviated list of those applications includes:

Workforce Wisdom (Paycor) - More than 2.1 million employees of Paycor's customers are now equipped with natural-language answers to people-related questions.

Customer Delight Engine (ServiceNow) - Combining call center data with workforce insights helps leaders to make better and clearer workforce decisions that have positive effects on customer support and customer satisfaction outcomes, such as call resolution times and NPS scores.

Equity Smart Suite (Deloitte Consulting LLC) - An advanced analytics solution that extends Visier's data model, offering quantitative interactive visualizations and insights to enhance an organization's equity initiatives across workforce, marketplace and society.

Revenue Accelerator (Gong, Salesforce, Cornerstone, Workday, SuccessFactors) - Blending CRM and other sales tool data with workforce insights, unearthing key drivers of high performing sales teams in order to replicate success across the organization.

Talent Amplifier (SmartRecruiters) - Visier's People Data Platform and analytics model seamlessly integrated into their solution to deliver enterprise grade analytics to companies of all sizes, from SMBs to enterprise.

RN Retainer (Providence Health) - A leading healthcare provider combined Visier's "risk of exit" predictions with their own data science tools to balance budgets with the right amount of adjusted compensation to retain critical talent like registered nurses, saving an estimated $6 million annually.

Upcoming Events and Product Launches

On November 19th, Visier will host Outsmart Local in Brooklyn, NY, a premier event that gathers top HR leaders to discuss trends in workforce analytics and AI. Speakers include highly regarded industry analysts, Visier customers and Visier subject matter experts.

Visier's Monthly Resignation Report

Based on over 23 million anonymized employee records and Visier's advanced analytics, this report provides the most accurate view into employee resignation rates available today, and months ahead from similar data available through the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics (BLS).

For timely updates from Visier, visit the newsroom at: https://www.visier.com/company/news/

About Visier

Visier gives organizations a Workforce AI Edge: a set of AI-powered capabilities that help leaders understand the relationship between people and work, elevate the productivity of their employees, and win by adapting to change faster. The company is the global leader in AI-powered people analytics, workforce planning, and compensation allocation. All Visier technology is underpinned by its Real-time People Data Platform, which uses AI to unlock the business-transforming potential of people data, work data, and the fusion of both. Founded in 2010 by the pioneers of business intelligence, Visier has over 60,000 customers in 75 countries—including enterprises like BASF, Panasonic, Experian, Amgen, eBay, Ford Motor Company, and more. To learn more about Visier, visit www.visier.com .

Media Contact:

Walker Sands

[email protected]

SOURCE Visier