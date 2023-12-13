Visier Wins Silver in Brandon Hall Group's Excellence in Technology Awards for its New Smart Compensation Product

The 2023 Brandon Hall Group Excellence in Awards™ are given for work in Learning and Development, Talent Management, Talent Acquisition, Human Resources, Sales Enablement, Future of Work, and Education Technology.

VANCOUVER, BC, Dec. 13, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Visier , the globally recognized leader in people analytics and workforce solutions for people-powered business, today announced it won a coveted Brandon Hall Group Silver award for the Best Advance in Compensation and Benefits and/or Payroll Administration category for Visier Smart Compensation, a new Visier solution designed to simplify and dramatically improve compensation planning.

First introduced in June this year, Smart Compensation puts the power of people analytics to streamline and optimize compensation planning and execution with a data-driven approach that ensures consistency, fairness, equity and maximum business impact.

"For too long, total rewards teams have worked hard to provide compensation guidance to the business, but it remains difficult for managers to navigate all the considerations to make the best compensation decisions," said Sean Luitjens, GM of Visier's Total Rewards business. "We're thrilled to receive this recognition for a product that we believe is a breakthrough for compensation planning. Finally, we put the power of people analytics to work in a way that's all about upleveling managers to make better decisions and have better pay conversations."

The compensation process has long been known as frustrating and ineffective for the employee, the manager and the total rewards team. Smart Compensation by Visier redefines the pay process with rich analytics and benchmark data in the workflow to maximize compensation impact, ensure pay transparency and equity, and make data-informed financial decisions about one of the most expensive line items in any operating budget.

"Over the last 12 months, we've mapped the market, reviewing a myriad of tools for compensation planning," said Mark Berry, Senior Vice President of People, Inari. "There is nothing comparable to Visier Smart Compensation."

Learn more about Smart Compensation at https://www.visier.com/products/smart-compensation/ .

"In our 30th year, the Excellence in Technology Awards continue to showcase the best innovations in learning, talent management, talent acquisition, HR, workforce management, and sales enablement technologies," said Brandon Hall Group Chief Operating Officer Rachel Cooke, leader of the Excellence Awards program. "We are proud to receive applications from a diverse range of organizations globally, reflecting the ever-evolving landscape of technology solutions."

Entries were evaluated by a panel of veteran, independent senior industry experts, Brandon Hall Group analysts, and executives based upon these criteria: fit the need, program design, functionality, innovation, and overall measurable benefits.

The recognition was announced on Dec. 7, 2023, along with other winners listed at https://excellenceawards.brandonhall.com/winners/ .

About Visier

Visier is the recognized global leader in people analytics, workforce and compensation planning and solutions. At the core of Visier's innovations is a simple premise: People impact is business impact, and you can't manage what you don't measure. Visier provides the tools and insights organizations need to drive productivity, performance and business outcomes through people impact. Founded in 2010 by the pioneers of business intelligence, Visier has over 40,000 customers in 75 countries around the world, including enterprises like BASF, Bridgestone, Electronic Arts, McKesson, eBay, Ford Motor Company, and more. Visier is headquartered in Vancouver, BC with offices and team members worldwide. For more information, visit www.visier.com .

About Brandon Hall Group™

Brandon Hall Group is the only professional development company that offers data, research, insights, and certification to Learning and Talent executives and organizations. The best minds in Human Capital Management (HCM) choose Brandon Hall Group to help them create future- proof employee development plans for the new era. For over 30 years, we have empowered, recognized, and certified excellence in organizations worldwide, influencing the development of over 10 million employees and executives. Our HCM Excellence Awards program was the first to recognize organizations for learning and talent and is the gold standard, known as the "Academy Awards of Human Capital Management." The awards recognize the best organizations that have successfully developed and deployed programs, strategies, modalities, processes, systems, and tools that have achieved measurable results. We are honored to receive applications from organizations worldwide ranging from small, medium, large, and global enterprises to government, not-for-profit, and associations.

SOURCE Visier