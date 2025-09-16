Visier's Vee for Microsoft Copilot Named a Top HR Product of the Year by HR Executive

Ahead of HRTech 2025, Visier's groundbreaking generative AI-based People Analytics agent Vee once again recognized for industry-leading innovation that puts the power of people analytics insights into the hands of HR professionals, managers, and leaders alike

VANCOUVER, BC and LAS VEGAS, Sept. 16, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Visier, the globally recognized leader in workforce intelligence, today announced that Vee for Microsoft Copilot has been named a Top HR Product of the Year by HR Executive. The company will be honored on Monday, September 15, 2025, during the inaugural HR Icons Awards Evening at HR Tech 2025, being held at Mandalay Bay in Las Vegas.

Top HR Product Badg

The annual Top HR Products competition, organized by HR Executive and HR Tech, is designed to showcase a range of notable solutions introduced over the last year. Reviewed by a panel of esteemed judges, each product submission is evaluated based on its level of innovation, value added to the HR function, overall user experience, ability to deliver on its promises and effective integration, customization and analytics capabilities. Following extensive assessment and product demonstrations, Vee for Microsoft Copilot was selected as a Top HR Product of 2025.

This integration represents a leap forward in accessibility of people analytics and workforce intelligence, empowering everyone from C-suite executives to frontline managers to make data-driven workforce decisions without specialized technical knowledge. Vee for Microsoft Copilot allows users to ask natural language questions about their teams—such as "who on my team is a retention risk?" or "is my team's compensation fair versus industry compensation benchmarks?"—and receive immediate, data-backed answers, insights, and actionable recommendations without leaving familiar applications like Microsoft Powerpoint or Microsoft Word. This allows for the seamless ability to retrieve and explain data, and also analyze, investigate, and create ready to share reports, presentations, and visualizations – all through an easy to use natural language interface in the flow of work.

"We are incredibly honored that Vee for Microsoft Copilot has been recognized by Human Resource Executive as a Top HR Product of the Year," said Keith Bigelow, Chief Product Officer at Visier. "This award validates our vision that empowering leaders with data insights is the key to unlocking better business outcomes. For too long, people leaders have been asked to lead without easy access to the people insights they need. Vee for Microsoft Copilot changes that by putting trusted data and AI-powered guidance directly into the tools they use every second of the day, turning insights into impact."

"The beauty of Vee for Microsoft Copilot is its simplicity," said Sameer Raut, Vice President, HRIS at Sunstate Equipment. "We don't have to train our people to be data analysts; they just ask questions in plain English. The speed at which we can now identify and address issues like retention risk or pay equity is astounding. This isn't just an innovative product; it's a practical, high-impact tool that started delivering value from day one. It's easy to see why it was named a Top HR Product of the Year."

Longtime Top Products judge Steve Boese shared, "The best HR technologies are the products that help HR leaders address current and future needs. These solutions enable HR to be both proactive and strategic, allowing them to solve real challenges and empower their teams in the process. This is exactly the type of innovation this award was created to celebrate."

Vee for Microsoft Copilot solves a critical challenge for organizations: providing clear, direct access and meaningful interpretation of people data. To learn more about the award-winning solution, head here .

Visier will be showcasing Vee for Microsoft Copilot at the upcoming HR Technology Conference, September 16-18 in Las Vegas. Visit booth #5209 when you first walk into the Expo Hall to see firsthand how powerful AI-powered Vee can support your organization's workforce transformation goals. Learn more about Visier's presence at HRTech 2025 here .

Note to editors: Trademarks and registered trademarks referenced herein remain the property of their respective owners.

About HR Executive

Established in 1987, HR Executive is the premier global media company covering strategic issues in HR. Part of the Arc network, HR Executive provides more than 220,000 subscribers with news, content and analysis of global HR trends. HR Executive is where HR professionals go when they need to know, providing in-depth coverage on all facets of human resource management, including recruiting, talent acquisition, compensation and benefits, learning and development, employment law, talent management, the latest technologies and more. Visit hrexecutive.com .

About HR Tech

HR Tech is the industry's premier event series showcasing breakthrough HR technologies, with its flagship U.S. conference serving as its cornerstone since 1997. HR Tech in the U.S. features the world's largest expo of innovative HR solutions, live product demonstrations and the industry's preeminent startup competition. The HR Tech portfolio has expanded globally with additional annual events in Europe and Asia, creating a worldwide network of innovation hubs that shape the future of work.

HR Tech is part of the event arm of HR Executive , a prestigious global media company established in 1987 that delivers news, content and analysis of strategic HR trends to more than 220,000 subscribers worldwide. The synergy between the events and media channels enables the brands to create a comprehensive knowledge ecosystem that addresses all aspects of human resource management, establishing the organization as the definitive authority for visionary HR leaders. Visit www.HRTechConference.com to learn more.

About Visier

Visier is the global leader in Workforce Intelligence that powers every people decision. Our award-winning, agentic AI technology surfaces the insights leaders need to plan, decide, and act with confidence in the moments that matter most. As the market leader in people analytics, workforce planning, organizational design, and manager effectiveness solutions, we fuel smarter decision-making for organizations across the globe. Our mission is to help businesses lead with insight at scale as they continuously transform.

Founded in 2010 by the pioneers of business intelligence, we have over 65,000 customers in 75 countries—including enterprises like BASF, Panasonic, Domino's Pizza, Experian, Amgen, eBay, and Ford Motor Company.

Discover more at visier.com .

Media Contact

Walker Sands

[email protected]

SOURCE Visier