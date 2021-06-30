Vision Films Acquires Worldwide Rights To "Tango Shalom" The Award-Winning Dance Comedy About Faith, Peace, and Tolerance

LOS ANGELES, June 30, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- L.A. based Vision Films, Inc. has secured the worldwide rights to Tango Shalom. From the people who brought you My Big Fat Greek Wedding, the long-awaited Joel Zwick comedy dance film includes Golden Globe® Nominee Lainie Kazan together again with Oscar®-nominated Renée Taylor. It will be released theatrically in August and on VOD and DVD in October of 2021.

Tango Shalom - The Award-Winning Dance Comedy About Faith, Peace, and Tolerancence

Sweeping up awards at top film festivals worldwide, Tango Shalom is directed by Gabriel Bologna and produced by Jos and Claudio Laniado of Convivencia Forever Films. Co-written by Jos Laniado and Emmy® and Academy Award®-nominated Joseph Bologna (My Favorite Year, Blame It On Rio, Big Daddy, Lovers and Other Strangers), produced by Joel Zwick (My Big Fat Greek Wedding), Robert Meyer Burnett (Agent Cody Banks franchise), Zizi Bologna, and Jordi Caballero.

The Laniado Brothers, who collaborated with Joe on the script, are Egyptian Jewish Refugees who fled with their family to Argentina where they discovered Tango. Besides being a family affair, both on and off screen, Tango Shalom is being touted as the first film in history that was a joint collaboration with The Vatican, a Hasidic Synagogue, a Mosque, and a Sikh Temple, promoting a very timely, and timeless, message of peace, tolerance, and love in these fraught times.

TRAILER: https://youtu.be/4I5Lvp_TPXE

Synopsis : When a female Tango dancer asks a rabbi to enter a dance competition, there's one big problem—due to his Orthodox beliefs, he's not allowed to touch her! Desperately in need of splitting the prize money to save his Hebrew school from bankruptcy, they develop a plan to enter the competition without sacrificing his faith. The bonds of family and community are tested one dazzling dance step at a time in this lighthearted fable.

The film stars Lainie Kazan (My Big Fat Greek Wedding, Don't Mess With The Zohan), Karina Smirnoff (Dancing With The Stars), Academy® and Emmy® Award-winner Renée Taylor (Adam Sandler's The Do Over, The Producers, CBS' The Nanny, How to Be a Latin Lover), Jos Laniado (Milcho Manchevski's Bikini Moon), Claudio Laniado (Mudbound), Bern Cohen (The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel), and Judi Beecher (Taken 3, Family is Family, La Garconne).

Soundtrack provided by Universal Music includes multiple Grammy® Award-winning Gordon Goodwin, Latin Grammy®-nominated Tango sensation Daniel Binelli, British chart-toppers Touch and Go, The Circolo S. Pietro del Vaticano Choir, as well as modern Klezmer bands Golem, The Burning Bush, and Barcelona Gypsy Klezmer Band. Score by Zoe Tiganouria and Zizi Bologna. All the dance sequences were choreographed by Jordi Caballero who worked with Madonna, The Spice Girls, and was Supervising Choreographer for Dancing With The Stars.

2021 MONTREAL INDEPENDENT FILM FESTIVAL

INDEPENDENT FILM FESTIVAL Winner: Best Comedy and Best Lead Actor: Jos Laniado

2021 JAIPUR INTERNATIONAL FILM FESTIVAL

Winner: Jaipur Critics Best Film

2021 TORONTO FILM CHANNEL FESTIVAL

FILM CHANNEL FESTIVAL Winner: Best Independent Film

2021 BROOKLYN FILM FESTIVAL

FILM FESTIVAL Winner: Best Screenplay

RABAT COMEDY INTERNATIONAL FILM FESTIVAL

COMEDY INTERNATIONAL FILM FESTIVAL Winner: Audience Award

www.tangoshalommovie.com www.visionfilms.net

