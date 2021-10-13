Vision Films Adds VOD and DVD Options For Award-Winning Dance Comedy 'Tango Shalom' After Successful Summer Theatrical

LOS ANGELES, Oct. 13, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Vision Films, Inc. ("Vision") announced today that Tango Shalom, the successful dance comedy movie that has been resonating with diverse audiences across the country during its theatrical run, is now available for DVD pre-order at Amazon, will be in online retail stores, and on all the major cable, satellite, Telco and digital platforms beginning October 29 across the US and Canada.

Tango Shalom dance comedy film poster

In addition, to reach as wide an audience as possible, Vision is offering the opportunity for organizations to arrange group screenings, celebrations, watch parties, or discussion panels on the virtual screening platform Eventive.

Tango Shalom holds the bragging rights to the best 2021 exclusive opening, as well having the best PTA, the Memorial Day to Labor Day summer season and boasts the number one independent film release of the summer title. With no signs of slowing down, Tango Shalom continues to dominate film festivals across the country. It opened on September 3 in Los Angeles and New York with a limited engagement and quickly expanded to over 45 theaters throughout California, New York, Arizona, Ohio, New Jersey, Pennsylvania, Florida, and Canada.

The production team included a unique confluence of consultants representing The Vatican, a Hasidic Synagogue, a Mosque, and a Sikh Temple, promoting a timeless message of acceptance and inclusion. The film's authentic and genuine message of inclusion is resonating with diverse audiences, including many different religions, political organizations that promote world peace, and the LGBTQIA community, all actively supporting and promoting the film.

Tango Shalom is directed by Gabriel Bologna, son of Renée Taylor and the late Joseph Bologna. The elder Bologna also co-wrote and produced the film with brothers Jos and Claudio Laniado of Convivencia Forever Films. Co-produced by Joel Zwick (My Big Fat Greek Wedding), Robert Meyer Burnett (Agent Cody Banks franchise), Zizi Bologna, and choreographer Jordi Caballero.

TRAILER: https://youtu.be/R6w9qkvKca8

Tango Shalom stars Golden Globe® Nominee Lainie Kazan, Academy® and Emmy® Award-winner Renée Taylor (Adam Sandler's The Do Over, The Producers, CBS' The Nanny, How to Be a Latin Lover), Karina Smirnoff (Dancing With The Stars), Joseph Bologna (My Favorite Year, Blame It On Rio, Big Daddy, Lovers and Other Strangers), Jos Laniado (Milcho Manchevski's Bikini Moon), Claudio Laniado (Mudbound), Bern Cohen (The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel), and Judi Beecher (Taken 3, Family is Family, La Garconne).

Synopsis : When a female Tango dancer (Karina Smirnoff) asks a Rabbi (Jos Laniado) to enter a dance competition, there's one big problem—due to his Orthodox beliefs, he's not allowed to touch her! Desperately in need of splitting the prize money to save his Hebrew school from bankruptcy, they develop a plan to enter the competition without sacrificing his faith. The bonds of family and community are tested one dazzling dance step at a time in this lighthearted fable.

Lise Romanoff, CEO and Managing Director Vision Films says, "We are so grateful to the cast and crew of Tango Shalom who worked tirelessly to get the word out about this film. It truly made the traditional theatrical run a success and there is no better time to expand the reach to everyone and anyone who couldn't get to the theater. We hope the masses will enjoy this feel good, family comedy with such a positive message!"

Director/Producer Gabriel Bologna shares, "I would bet there has never been a film that has had a theatrical run only three weeks after acquisition, let alone a successful one. There is a reason they are called "Vision." From day-one, Lise Romanoff and Kristen Bedno planned a summer theatrical run and I attribute our Labor Day Weekend turnout and summer success to Vision's innovative marketing and their support of our grassroots efforts: including interfaith organizations, synagogues, and the tango milonga community. Most exciting of all, Vision is now giving anyone and everyone access to see the film through a wide variety of platforms."

Soundtrack provided by Universal Music includes multiple Grammy® Award-winning Gordon Goodwin, Latin Grammy®-nominated Tango sensation Daniel Binelli, British chart-toppers Touch and Go, The Circolo S. Pietro del Vaticano Choir, as well as modern Klezmer bands Golem, The Burning Bush, and Barcelona Gypsy Klezmer Band. Score by Zoe Tiganouria and Zizi Bologna.

For more information and the full-list of awards, accolades and endorsements, please visit tangoshalommovie.com.

About Vision Films

Vision Films is a leading independent sales and VOD aggregator specializing in the licensing, marketing, and distribution of over 800 feature films, documentaries, and series from some of the most prolific independent film producers in the world. Led by Lise Romanoff, Managing Director/CEO Worldwide Distribution, Vision Films releases 2-4 films a month across Theatrical, VOD, DVD, and television platforms. visionfilms.net

Contact:

Andrea McKinnon

(818) 415-9442

[email protected]

SOURCE Vision Films, Inc.