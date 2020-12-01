Vision Films and Nova Vento Entertainment Announce North American Theatrical Release of 'The Illegal' With 'Life of Pi's' Suraj Sharma

LOS ANGELES, Dec. 1, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Vision Films Inc. ("Vision") is proud to bring the poignant and timely film The Illegal to theaters on December 4, followed by VOD and DVD on January 12, 2021. The award-winning film about the struggles of immigration was written, produced, and directed by Danish Renzu, executive produced by Husein Shroff and Ravi Potharlanka, and produced by Tara Tucker, Tucker/Hess Productions, Paul Drescher, Lynn Elliot, Heramb Bhide, and Farooq Renzu Shah.

The Illegal Movie with Suraj Sharma

The narrative follows the journey of an educated, middle-class kid from India (Suraj Sharma) who comes to America in hopes of a higher education and a dream, but with an unfortunate twist of fate, becomes an illegal blue-collar worker in the city of his dreams.

Watch the trailer: youtube.com/TheIllegal_OfficialTrailer

Starring Suraj Sharma (Life of Pi, Million Dollar Arm, Homeland), Iqbal Theba (Glee, Community), Schweta Tripathi (Masaan) and Adil Hussain (Life of Pi, Umrika). The international cast also features Jay Ali (Marvel's Daredevil on Netflix, The Fosters, Grey's Anatomy), Danny Vasquez (You Season 2 on Netflix, Ant Man), Farshad Farahat (300: Rise of the Empire, Argo, House of Cards), Neelima Azim (Alif Dehraadun Diary), William Moses (Mystic Pizza, Melrose Place, Falcon Crest), and introduces Hannah Masi.

Lise Romanoff, CEO and Managing Director of Vision Films says, "The Illegal is a brilliantly acted and moving film that shares another perspective of the realistic and daunting challenges many immigrants face when coming to the United States. It is a powerful reality check and reminder to never give up on one's dreams and aspirations even if you feel stuck in a rut."

Writer, Director Danish Renzu shares, "This film is about a dreamer, a young man who just wanted to be a filmmaker. It is about telling all the dreamers that pursuing one's dreams is difficult and comes with obstacles and obstacles and obstacles, but at the end, dreams are worth it if you are passionate and you never give up."

Eden Bryant, Co-Owner of Nova Vento Entertainment adds, "We are thrilled to add Danish's film The Illegal to our theatrical release schedule. We know audiences everywhere will relate to the challenges Hassan, an immigrant to the United States, faces as he pursues his film making career. We hope it will create a conversation about the realities many immigrants face as they pursue the American Dream."

Winner • Best Feature Jury Award - Mumbai International Film Festival • Best Feature Critics Choice - Vancouver South Asian Film Festival • Audience Choice, Best Feature Film - DC South Asian Film Festival • Jury Honor Best Feature Film - DC South Asian Film Festival

The Illegal can be seen beginning December 4, 2020 at the following theaters coast to coast:

The Green Light Cinema, St. Petersburg, FL

Megaplex-The District, South Jordon, UT

Polson Theatres Showboat 6, Polson, MT

Cottonwood Cinema, Havre, MT

Harkins-North Valley 16, Phoenix, AZ

Harkins-Chandler Fashion 20, Chandler, AZ

Harkins Tucson Spectrum 18, Tucson, AZ

And on January 12, 2021 on iTunes, Vimeo, Amazon, GooglePlay, Vudu, Vimeo, and across hundreds of U.S. cable providers including Comcast, Spectrum, Charter, Cox, Dish, DirecTV and more. DVD retailers will include Amazon and all other major online retailers.

About Vision Films

Vision Films is a leading independent sales and VOD aggregator specializing in the licensing, marketing, and distribution of over 800 feature films, documentaries, and series from some of the most prolific independent film producers in the world. Led by Lise Romanoff, Managing Director/CEO Worldwide Distribution, Vision Films releases 2-4 films a month across Theatrical, VOD, DVD, and television platforms. visionfilms.net

About Nova Vento Entertainment

Nova Vento Entertainment is a theatrical distribution company based in the United States focused on US theatrical releases of independent films into independent theaters. Nova Vento currently releases 1-2 movies a month in US theaters. www.novavento.com

Contact:

Andrea McKinnon

818-415-9442

[email protected]

SOURCE Vision Films, Inc.