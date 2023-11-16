Vision Films Celebrates Golden Years Life & Love with Release of Star-studded Romantic Comedy 'Our (Almost Completely True) Love Story'

LOS ANGELES, Nov. 16, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Vision Films announces the day-and-date US theatrical and TVOD release of the star-studded feature Our (Almost Completely True) Love Story on December 8, 2023. The "almost completely true" story is based on the courtship, relationship, and marriage of Mariette Hartley (Ride the High Country, The Incredible Hulk TV series) and her husband, actor/producer Jerry Sroka (Godspell). Their screenplay tells the slightly fictionalized details of their later-in-life romance and marriage. Directed and executive produced by Don Scardino, executive produced by Hartley and Sroka, co-executive produced Matthew Bennett, produced by Jeff Hardwick and Tim Mann, associate produced by Dana L. Williams.

Mariette Hartley starring in Our (Almost Completely True) Love Story Movie
The film will open in limited theatrical release on December 8, 2023 at Theatrikos Theatre Company in Flagstaff and Sedona Film Festival Theatre in Arizona, The Village East Angelika in New York City, Reading Cinemas Town Square in San Diego, CA, and Galaxy Theatres Monroe in WA. In Los Angeles, there will be a red-carpet premiere event and screening, followed by a Q&A with the cast at the Laemmle Town Center 5, Encino. Watch the trailer HERE.

Humor drives the rom-com's themes, including on-line dating, technology use, and Hollywood humiliation especially for aging actors, anchored by poignant and serious life issues derived from challenges in Hartley's and Sroka's history.

The film includes a cast of iconic actors from beloved TV shows and films including Tess Harper (No Country for Old Men), Morgan Fairchild (Dallas), Bernie Kopell (Get Smart, The Love Boat), Peter MacNicol (Ally McBeal), Mindy Sterling (Austin Powers film series), Sam McMurray (Freaks and Geeks, The King of Queens), Stuart Pankin (Fatal Attraction, HBO's Not Necessarily the News ), and Peter Onorati (This Is Us, SWAT, Goodfellas). Also featuring Roy Vongtama, Nancy Linehan Charles, Yolanda Snowball, Jack McGee, Justine E. Boyriven, Ash Sroka, Lloyd Bremseth, And Maeve Quinlan.

Lise Romanoff, CEO/Managing Director of Vision Films shares, "This film is a delightfully sincere and poignant rom-com that reminds us that love can bloom at any age, our golden years being no exception!"

Filmmakers Hartley and Sroka share, "It has been an eye-opening experience sitting with festival audiences and feeling their appreciation for everyone's work. This is something we've always wanted to do."

WINNER - LA Film Awards, Best Comedy & Best Original Story
WINNER - LA Indie Film Festival, Best Actress, Mariette Hartley & Best Supporting Actor, Jerry Sroka
-Achievement Award, Don Scardino Director
WINNER - Sedona International Film Festival, Best Comedy
WINNER - 22nd First Glance Film Festival in Los Angeles, Best Ensemble Cast Feature
WINNER - LAFA Los Angeles Film Awards, 2021
WINNER - Las Vegas Independent Film Festival, 2021

Our (Almost Completely True) Love Story will be available on December 8, 2023 on major streaming platforms including Amazon Instant, iTunes/Apple TV, Vimeo, GooglePlay, Vudu, and hoopla, as well as most cable providers across the US and Canada.

For more information, please visit: www.ouralmostcompletelytruestory.com

About Vision Films
Vision Films is a leading independent sales and VOD aggregator specializing in the licensing, marketing, and distribution of over 800 feature films, documentaries, and series from some of the most prolific independent film producers in the world. Led by Lise Romanoff, Managing Director/CEO Worldwide Distribution, Vision Films releases 2-4 films a month across Theatrical, VOD, DVD, and television platforms. www.visionfilms.net

Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.