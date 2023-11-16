Vision Films Celebrates Golden Years Life & Love with Release of Star-studded Romantic Comedy 'Our (Almost Completely True) Love Story'

LOS ANGELES, Nov. 16, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Vision Films announces the day-and-date US theatrical and TVOD release of the star-studded feature Our (Almost Completely True) Love Story on December 8, 2023. The "almost completely true" story is based on the courtship, relationship, and marriage of Mariette Hartley (Ride the High Country, The Incredible Hulk TV series) and her husband, actor/producer Jerry Sroka (Godspell). Their screenplay tells the slightly fictionalized details of their later-in-life romance and marriage. Directed and executive produced by Don Scardino, executive produced by Hartley and Sroka, co-executive produced Matthew Bennett, produced by Jeff Hardwick and Tim Mann, associate produced by Dana L. Williams.

The film will open in limited theatrical release on December 8, 2023 at Theatrikos Theatre Company in Flagstaff and Sedona Film Festival Theatre in Arizona, The Village East Angelika in New York City, Reading Cinemas Town Square in San Diego, CA, and Galaxy Theatres Monroe in WA. In Los Angeles, there will be a red-carpet premiere event and screening, followed by a Q&A with the cast at the Laemmle Town Center 5, Encino. Watch the trailer HERE.

Humor drives the rom-com's themes, including on-line dating, technology use, and Hollywood humiliation especially for aging actors, anchored by poignant and serious life issues derived from challenges in Hartley's and Sroka's history.

The film includes a cast of iconic actors from beloved TV shows and films including Tess Harper (No Country for Old Men), Morgan Fairchild (Dallas), Bernie Kopell (Get Smart, The Love Boat), Peter MacNicol (Ally McBeal), Mindy Sterling (Austin Powers film series), Sam McMurray (Freaks and Geeks, The King of Queens), Stuart Pankin (Fatal Attraction, HBO's Not Necessarily the News ), and Peter Onorati (This Is Us, SWAT, Goodfellas). Also featuring Roy Vongtama, Nancy Linehan Charles, Yolanda Snowball, Jack McGee, Justine E. Boyriven, Ash Sroka, Lloyd Bremseth, And Maeve Quinlan.

Lise Romanoff, CEO/Managing Director of Vision Films shares, "This film is a delightfully sincere and poignant rom-com that reminds us that love can bloom at any age, our golden years being no exception!"

Filmmakers Hartley and Sroka share, "It has been an eye-opening experience sitting with festival audiences and feeling their appreciation for everyone's work. This is something we've always wanted to do."

WINNER - LA Film Awards, Best Comedy & Best Original Story

WINNER - LA Indie Film Festival, Best Actress, Mariette Hartley & Best Supporting Actor, Jerry Sroka

-Achievement Award, Don Scardino Director

WINNER - Sedona International Film Festival, Best Comedy

WINNER - 22nd First Glance Film Festival in Los Angeles, Best Ensemble Cast Feature

WINNER - LAFA Los Angeles Film Awards, 2021

WINNER - Las Vegas Independent Film Festival, 2021

Our (Almost Completely True) Love Story will be available on December 8, 2023 on major streaming platforms including Amazon Instant, iTunes/Apple TV, Vimeo, GooglePlay, Vudu, and hoopla, as well as most cable providers across the US and Canada.

For more information, please visit: www.ouralmostcompletelytruestory.com

