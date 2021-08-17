Vision Films Celebrates Hispanic Heritage Month With The Release Of Musically Charged Drama Rumba Love

LOS ANGELES, Aug. 17, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Vision Films Inc. ("Vision") announces the theatrical and VOD release of the full-length feature Rumba Love on September 24, 2021 in conjunction with Hispanic Heritage Month. The film was written, produced, directed, and stars Telemundo favorite, Guillermo Iván through his Golden Ceiba Productions. Co-produced by Zair Montes and Olinka Duenas, the film was shot on locations in Havana and NYC and features original music from Salomon Lerner. Loosely based on a childhood experience of Iván, the Latino production team's goal is to celebrate Latino heritage and exemplify the true American Dream, breaking and reshaping Latino stereotypes in film. The music showcases the traditional and key components of rumba style, vocal improvisation and polyrhythmic drumming. It is the focal point of the main character's tribute to a departed loved one who continues to help him realize and reach his destiny. Music becomes a character itself portraying Latinos unbreakable and vivid spirit: "Let the drums cry your sorrow, allow your heart to sing your blues."

Rumba Love Movie Poster - Dance To The Drum Of Your Heart

Synopsis : Cuban-American rumba singer Nicholas Quevedo (Iván) moves from Havana to New York City with nothing but his love for music and his unshakable dream to make it in the Big Apple. But his journey is confronted with unimaginable challenges that he will only overcome through love and passion.

Trailer: https://youtu.be/Ngoxt9ZQuLs

Lise Romanoff, CEO/Managing Director of Vision Films says, "Rumba Love is a very compelling film that celebrates Hispanic Heritage both through its message on screen and by those behind the scenes who brought it to life. A beautiful yet unconventional relationship story, the pain and emotion are powerfully expressed through beautiful imagery, music and dance."

Filmmaker/actor Guillermo Iván shares, "Rumba Love is an inspirational reminder, an emotional journey through a film narrative and music that makes us appreciate that we all can achieve our dreams and fulfill our promises, even when our goals seem almost impossible to reach. A celebration of life, friendship and love that finds its purest expression in the Rumba, Rhythm, and Dance."

Producer/actress Zair Montes adds, "As a Latina actress and producer living in the US, it is my priority to empower Latinas through filmmaking. Rumba Love not only serves this purpose, it also portrays the other side of Latinos we don't get to see quite often in films: the successful, hardworking, values-oriented, festive and passionate Latinos that make this country a better place with their contributions. It is my hope that Rumba Love can become a reference and an inspiration for Latinas and for our community to continue pursuing their dreams with the spark and "sabor" that identify us as a culture."

Starring Guillermo Iván (Vantage Point, The Unknown Hitman, Al Otro Lado Del Muro, Lady of Guadalupe), Zair Montes (Respite, Habana Instant, The Flowers), Ed Trucco (Highlander II, La Reina Del Sur), Osvaldo de Leon (Hidden Moon, Welcome to Acapulco), Ilean Almaguer (Counterpart).

Rumba Love will open on September 24 at the City Cinemas Village East (New York City), The Laemmle Glendale (Los Angeles), Angelika Film Center & Café (Plano), CMX Dolphin IMAX 19 (Miami), and CMXC Plaza Café Cinema 12 (Orlando). It will also be available on major streaming platforms including Amazon, iTunes, GooglePlay, Vudu, FandangoNow, Hoopla, Vimeo, and on major cable platforms in the US and Canada. The DVD will be available at major online retailers.

About Vision Films

Vision Films is a leading independent sales and VOD aggregator specializing in the licensing, marketing, and distribution of over 800 feature films, documentaries, and series from some of the most prolific independent film producers in the world. Led by Lise Romanoff, Managing Director/CEO Worldwide Distribution, Vision Films releases 2-4 films a month across Theatrical, VOD, DVD, and television platforms. visionfilms.net

About Golden Ceiba Productions

Golden Ceiba Productions is an award winning filmmaking company based in New York City and Los Angeles focused on creating and producing high quality cinematic projects with universal themes that are appealing to an international audience highlighting Latino elements. Golden Ceiba also has branches in Mexico, and Colombia. goldenceibaproductions.com

