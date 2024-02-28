Vision Films Celebrates St. Patrick's Day with Release of Documentary Quintessentially Irish

LOS ANGELES, Feb. 28, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Vision Films, Inc. ("Vision") announces the North American Transactional VOD release of the documentary film Quintessentially Irish on March 12, 2024. Directed and written by Frank Mannion, the project is his third after Sparkling: The Story of Champagne and sophomore documentary Quintessentially British featuring Ian McKellen and Judi Dench. Executive produced by Oxana Popkova, produced by Mannion, edited by Charlie Emseis, and composer James Jones. The film is a Swipe Films production in association with Carlow Castle Films, Kasiyan Knockbeg Enterprises, CBS 1A1 Motion Picture Fund and Vision Films.

Quintessentially Irish Movie Poster In Time For St. Patrick's Day

A love letter to all things great and Irish that reveals some surprising facts about what it means to be from the "Emerald Isle." Featuring a distinguished cast including Pierce Brosnan, Jeremy Irons and Prince Albert II, audiences enter a glamorous world of castles, palaces, and presidents that reveals fascinating views on the Irish and their vast influence in the world. Watch the trailer: https://youtu.be/LMxu-opt-VA

Mannion once again takes viewers, with unprecedented access, on a tour of Ireland's most beautiful sights and locales, exploring the origins of whiskey, Guinness, horseracing, Gaelic sports and visiting Ireland's oldest inhabited castle at Dunsany. It looks at the incredible reach of the Irish diaspora, right into the White House in Washington DC, designed and built by Irish architect James Hoban. The filmmakers had exclusive access to the White House on St Patrick's Day thanks to President Biden being a proud Irish American whose family hail from County Mayo; and to the Palace of Monaco, where Prince Albert II discusses his mother Grace Kelly's Irish heritage. A myriad of questions and more are answered in this feature-length documentary described as "highly entertaining and starry."

Featuring interviews with Pierce Brosnan, Academy Award© winner Jeremy Irons, Prince Albert II of Monaco, conservationist Randal Plunkett (Lord Dunsany), President Michael D Higgins, best-selling writer Emma Dabiri, and more, including a cameo performance from Irish musician Niall Horan.

Also included, Rory Guinness — the great-great-great grandson of Guinness founder Arthur Guinness, former Manchester United owner John Magnier and business tycoon Dr Michael Smurfit, Grand National-winning jockey Rachael Blackmore and trainer Aidan O'Brien, Celebrity MasterChef winner Riyadh Khalaf, Olympic gold medalist Usain Bolt and his legendary Irish agent Ricky Simms are also interviewed.

Lise Romanoff, CEO/Managing Director of Vision shares, "Quintessentially Irish is an unprecedented peek into the celebrity and history of Ireland. We are excited to release this fun and fact-filled documentary in time to celebrate St. Patrick's Day!"

Filmmaker Frank Mannion added: "Quintessentially Irish reflects the modern reality that Ireland is much more than cliched representations of leprechauns; the country has a renewed national self-confidence that is reflected in the thrilling mix of a new generation of artists and novelists; the inward investment brought in by the filming of Game of Thrones, Normal People, Banshees of Inisherin and Star Wars: The Last Jedi and the huge revenues pumped into the Irish economy by tech companies like Apple and Google. There are 23 million Americans who claim Irish heritage and six million Brits with an Irish grandparent. They are our target audience. I look forward to seeing what audiences make of this valentine to all things great and Irish. Hopefully, audiences will feel that Quintessentially Irish is the perfect film to watch this St Patrick's Day."

Quintessentially Irish will be available on most US cable/satellite providers in the US and Canada, and major online platforms including Amazon Instant, Apple TV, Google Play, Vudu, and Vimeo on March 12, 2024, followed by DVD.

About Vision Films

Vision Films is a leading independent sales and VOD aggregator specializing in the licensing, marketing, and distribution of over 800 feature films, documentaries, and series from some of the most prolific independent film producers in the world. Led by Lise Romanoff, Managing Director/CEO Worldwide Distribution, Vision Films releases 2-4 films a month across Theatrical, VOD, DVD, and television platforms. visionfilms.net

About Swipe Films

Financed by Carlow Castle Films, Kasiyan Knockbeg Enterprises, and CBS 1A1 Motion Picture Fund in association with Rialto. Swipe Films is an award-winning independent film production, sales and distribution company run by Irishman Frank Mannion. The film was edited by Charlie Emseis, with music composed by James Jones and cinematography by Matt Everett and James Mone.

Media Contact:

Andrea McKinnon

8184159442

[email protected]

SOURCE Vision Films, Inc.