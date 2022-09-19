Vision Films Celebrates the Glory and Pride of the UK with Release of the Lighthearted Documentary "Quintessentially British"

LOS ANGELES, Sept 19, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Vision Films, Inc. ("Vision") announces the North American VOD release of the documentary film Quintessentially British on October 11, 2022. Directed and written by Frank Mannion, executive produced by Kelly Rogers and produced by Oxana Popkova and Mannion, it has been described "as one of the most anticipated films of the year."

A love letter to all things great and British from their castles, Shakespeare, aristocrats and classic cars to quirky traditions and self-deprecating sense of humor. Did you know that Buckingham Palace isn't even the largest in England or that the Mad Hatter from Alice in Wonderland is based on a real person? There's so much to discover. Welcome to being Quintessentially British.

Watch the trailer: https://youtu.be/Hj5fMO-xqS8

This fast paced and fun documentary highlights exclusive access to Highclere Castle (the real Downton Abbey), Blenheim Palace (residence of Winston Churchill), Windsor, the Chelsea Flower Show, and the House of Lords with the quirky Lord Palmer (who lives in a beautiful 109 room mansion, although he says that it has 100 rooms too many!) It captures the glorious history and proud traditions of British craftsmanship including car-making, Savile Row tailoring and Launer London (the famous handbag used by the Queen as a secret signal to her staff - if she crossed her handbag from one hand to the other, it was a sign to rescue her).

Featuring interviews with Lady Carnarvon (Mistress of the real Downton Abbey), Sir Lindsay Hoyle (Speaker of The House of Commons), Lord Palmer (a controversial hereditary peer of the House of Lords), Lord Chris Smith (Master of Pembroke College Cambridge), the golf loving Sir James Birkmyre (4th Baronet of Dalmunzie) and Golden Globe® winning actor, Ian McKellen.

Lise Romanoff, CEO/Managing Director of Vision shares, "Quintessentially British is an insider's peek into the legends and lore of Great Britain by those who really know. It is as enjoyable as it is educational and a wonderful love letter to everything British!"

Filmmaker Frank Mannion says, "On the journey of making Quintessentially British, I encountered some quirky Lords, charming Knights, irrepressible Dames, and Shakespeare-quoting taxi drivers. I look forward to seeing what American audiences make of this valentine to all things great and British. The film offers little-known insights into the private side of the Queen (with her love of Launer handbags and her favourite drink, Dubonnet and gin) and King Charles III with his penchant for John Lobb shoes. Hopefully American audiences will feel that Quintessentially British is the perfect film to watch while raising a parting toast to the Queen and a salutary toast to the new King."

Quintessentially British will be available on most streaming and cable platforms across the US and Canada on October 11, followed by DVD/BluRay in early November.

