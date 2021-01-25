Vision Films Collaborates with Nova Vento for Monthly Faith-Based Theatrical Releases

LOS ANGELES, Jan. 25, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Vision Films Inc. ("Vision") announces the theatrical and subsequent VOD and DVD release of About Hope from filmmaker David D. Dietrich. The film, acquired from Glass House Distribution who is also handling international sales, is in limited theatrical release as of January 22, 2021 as the first in a new, monthly series of faith-based film releases in partnership with Nova Vento Entertainment. VOD and DVD release of the faith-based rom-com will follow on February 9, 2021. A talented cast, with deep roots in humanitarian and mission work, telegraph this film's messages of love, hope, relationships, and self-reflection in a tone applicable for all, regardless of faith.

Synopsis: Thomas Mackenzie has been searching for his true love his whole life and finally meets "Mrs. Right," a friend-of-the-family with a wonderful young daughter. But when a wealthy and beautiful woman offers him a glimpse into a more extravagant lifestyle (if only he'll give up his morals in return) his family and his faith guide him to learn that it's not only true love that makes us whole.

Watch the trailer: https://youtu.be/9TQOWV4G8aU

Starring Justin Ray (Attack of The Killer Donuts, 1 Chance 2 Dance), Victor Marx (All Things Possible Ministries), Aaron Groben (Heaven, Totally WOW), David Lago (The Young & The Restless, 7th Heaven), and introducing Christine Juarbe.

Lise Romanoff, CEO and Managing Director of Vision Films shares, "About Hope is a refreshing and uplifting romantic comedy that reminds us what's really important in life and that sometimes what one is really looking for is right in front of you! This is a perfect film for Valentine's Day or any day of the year!"

Writer-Director David Dietrich says, "The cast and crew were thrilled to bring this heart-warming story to life. It's been amazing to see audiences respond to the story and embrace the characters. It's definitely gratifying to bring this story to folks in a time when we all need a little more hope. Our aim is always to tell a story that is relatable and enjoyable to everyone."

Eden Bryant, Co-Owner of Nova Vento Entertainment adds, "I'm excited for About Hope, an adorable romantic comedy that is the perfect launch vehicle for our faith-based theatrical release series."

"We loved this film from the opening scene," says Tom Malloy, President of Glass House Distribution, "And we are thrilled to be working with Vision Films on this!"

As of January 22, About Hope can be seen at many of the following theater chains' locations: Polson Theatres in Montana, Megaplex locations throughout Utah, Galaxy Theatres across Delaware, Texas, Nevada, and Arizona, NCG Cinemas in Georgia, Michigan and Indiana, Celebration Theater locations in Wisconsin, and in Malco Theaters in Arkansas and Missouri. Check local movie guides.

On February 9, About Hope will be available on streaming and cable platforms in the U.S. and Canada including: Amazon, iTunes, GooglePlay, Vudu, Vimeo, and across hundreds of cable providers including Comcast, Spectrum, Charter, Cox, Dish, DirecTV and more. DVD retailers will include Amazon and all other major online retailers.

About Vision Films

Vision Films is a leading independent sales and VOD aggregator specializing in the licensing, marketing, and distribution of over 800 feature films, documentaries, and series from some of the most prolific independent film producers in the world. Led by Lise Romanoff, Managing Director/CEO Worldwide Distribution, Vision Films releases 2-4 films a month across Theatrical, VOD, DVD, and television platforms. visionfilms.net

About CREATOR Films

CREATOR Films is a company owned by people of faith, making movies for the world. As an equity crowd funded company, the audience is the owner, and they get to be involved from script to screen. Find out more and find out how you can join us at: www.creatorfilms.com

About Nova Vento Entertainment

Nova Vento Entertainment is a theatrical distribution company based in the United States focused on US theatrical releases of independent films into independent theaters. Nova Vento currently releases 1-2 movies a month in US theaters. www.novavento.com

About Glass House Distribution

Based in New York and Los Angeles, Glass House Distribution is an international sales & distribution company specializing in feature films and television. Founded by Tom Malloy and Bryan Glass in September of 2015, Glass House has grown to a major player in the world of film and TV sales, attending markets at Berlin, Cannes, Toronto, MipCom and AFM in Los Angeles. Glass House's original series "Dropping the Soap" won an Emmy for Star Jane Lynch for Best Actress in a web series or comedy.

