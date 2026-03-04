Vision Films Sets Release for Australian Supernatural Thriller 'Water Horse'

LOS ANGELES, March 4, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Vision Films has set March 17, 2026 for the Transactional VOD release date of supernatural thriller Water Horse across North America and Australia. From filmmaker Jennifer van Gessel (Beast No More) and her Far From Everything Films production company, Water Horse is written and directed by van Gessel; her filmmaking collaborator and twin sister Janine van Gessel produced along with Nita Naris, Janine Sheehan, and Rachele Wiggins. Filmed entirely on location in Sydney, Canberra, Newcastle, Hill End, Nowra, and Kangaroo Valley, Australia, Water Horse uses the "found footage" trope, incorporating elements of true crime, Celtic mythology, and folk tales associated with rural New South Wales.

Water Horse, Australian Supernatural Thriller Movie Poster

When several people inexplicably vanish after wading into a lake, a paranormal investigator, an actor, and their camerawoman set out to document their search for the truth. The investigator suspects this may have something to do with her mother's disappearance years earlier. Determined to find answers, their investigation leads them to the mysterious Lake Mungo and brings them face-to-face with an unspeakable evil. Watch the trailer HERE.

Lise Romanoff, CEO/Managing Director of Vision Films says, "Water Horse is a heart-pounding thriller that immediately engages viewers with its true-crime storytelling. Although one may draw their own conclusion, the ending will startle and surprise you."

Filmmaker Jennifer van Gessel shares, "We are really excited to partner with the excellent team at Vision Films on the release of Water Horse, and believe the film with connect with the target audience of found footage and mystery lovers."

The film stars Lauren Grimson (Beast of War, Wyrmwood: Apocalypse, The Legend of Ben Hall) and Dean Kyrwood (The Flood), Jessica Tovey (Tracks, Bad Mothers, Home and Away), Barbara Bingham (Friday the 13thPart VIII: Jason Takes Manhattan), Rob Flanagan (Superman Returns), and Socratis Otto (I, Frankenstein; Wentworth).

Water Horse will be available via Transactional VOD on streaming and cable platforms including AmazonInstant, iTunes, Vimeo, GooglePlay and more, across North America and in Australia on March 17, 2026. Pre-order now: iTunes/Apple TV (US, CA, UK, AU): https://bit.ly/4rNGYh6 and Fandango at Home (US): https://bit.ly/4u6oJoE

About Vision Films

Vision Films is a leading independent sales and VOD aggregator specializing in the licensing, marketing, and distribution of over 800 feature films, documentaries, and series from some of the most prolific independent film producers in the world. Led by Lise Romanoff, Managing Director/CEO Worldwide Distribution, Vision Films releases 2-4 films a month across Theatrical, VOD, DVD, and television platforms. visionfilms.net

Media Contact:

Andrea McKinnon

818-415-9442

[email protected]

SOURCE Vision Films, Inc.