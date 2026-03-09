Vision Films Honors Women's History Month and Unsung Heroines of WWII With Release of Jacqueline Bisset Narrated Documentary 'The WASPS: Taking Flight'

LOS ANGELES, March 9, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Vision Films Inc. announces the North American Transactional VOD release of the documentary feature film The WASPS: Taking Flight on March 24, 2026 in conjunction with Women's History Month. Based on the 2020 book "Taking Flight: The Nadine Ramsey Story," by Raquel Ramsey and Tricia Aurand, the feature-length documentary is directed by Matthew Hausle, executive produced by Raquel Ramirez Ramsey, Steven C. Barber, and Vanilla Fire Productions, produced by Matthew Hausle and Tamara Henry, and written and edited by Jay Miracle. Narrated by screen legend Jacqueline Bisset.

Jacqueline Bisset narrated documentary THE WASPs: Taking Flight Honoring Women's History Month

The WASPS: Taking Flight shares the story of the elite corp of brave women who joined the Women's Airforce Service Pilots [WASP] program and took to the skies in military cockpits, transporting planes to bases across the nation for use in the global theaters of war.

Raquel Ramsey, a retired teacher, is the widow of Nadine Ramsey's brother, Col. Edwin P. Ramsey, also a World War II hero, and also executive produced the documentary of his heroism, Never Surrender: The Ed Ramsey Story.

Nadine Ramsey was one of 1,102 young women who answered the call to defend lives and liberty during WWII. The film is a profile in courage of the women who selflessly cleared the flight path for today's female combat and commercial aviators yet were not recognized or compensated as members of the armed forces. They came from all walks of life to join the experimental WASP program, a once in a lifetime opportunity to enter what had been an exclusively male bastion. Watch the trailer HERE.

Lise Romanoff, CEO and Managing Director of Vision Films says, "The brave WASPs are finally getting the recognition that they deserve and humbly never sought. It is important to share their incredible story, still unknown to many, during Women's History Month to help cement their rightful place in our country's history."

Director Matthew Hausle adds, "Nadine Ramsey, an aviation pioneer, exemplifies the sacrifice and patriotism of an unsung, adventurous group of over 1000 young women who played an instrumental role in the US victory in WWII."

Executive Producer Raquel Ramsey shares, "An excellent film about the courage of a woman from Kansas to overcome adversity and rise to become a Military pilot in WWII, joining the WASP, and finally receiving the recognition she deserves in The Women In Aviation Pioneer Hall Of Fame in March 2026."

Executive Producer Steven C. Barber adds, "I want to thank Raquel Ramsey for believing in this second film through Vanilla Fire Productions, highlighting and shining the light on the exceptional American Nadine Ramsey."

The WASPs: Taking Flight will be available for Transactional VOD on major streaming and cable platforms across North America including: AmazonInstant, iTunes, GooglePlay, Vimeo, and across hundreds of cable providers including Comcast, Spectrum, Charter, Cox, Dish, DirecTV and more on March 24, 2026.

About Vision Films

Vision Films is a leading independent sales and VOD aggregator specializing in the licensing, marketing, and distribution of over 800 feature films, documentaries, and series from some of the most prolific independent film producers in the world. Led by Lise Romanoff, Managing Director/CEO Worldwide Distribution, Vision Films releases 2-4 films a month across Theatrical, VOD, DVD, and television platforms. visionfilms.net

Media Contact:

Andrea McKinnon

8184159442

[email protected]

SOURCE Vision Films, Inc.