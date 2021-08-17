Vision Films Inc. To Release Theatrically Conceived and Provocative Documentary, Shakespeare: The Truth Behind The Name

LOS ANGELES, Aug. 17, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Vision Films Inc. ("Vision") chooses Oxfordian theory with the VOD release of the critically acclaimed, multi-award-winning factual film Shakespeare: The Truth Behind The Name from writer, producer, director, and actress Robin Phillips and her Groundbreaker Films. The film will be available on streaming and cable platforms across the US and Canada on September 13, 2021. Facing intense opposition from an entire academic and literary industry, built on the great profits that are generated by the Shakespeare Birthplace Trust located in Stratford-Upon-Avon, Phillips cleverly debunks the long-held traditional claim that an illiterate commoner named 'Will Shaksper from Stratford' wrote the beloved trove of Shakespeare's works. By creating a timeline of the life's experiences of Stratford's Shaksper and the Earl of Oxford, Edward de Vere, the contrast is not only startling, it quickly reveals seemingly forgotten 400-year-old clues hiding in plain sight that solve this mystery.

Shakespeare: The Truth Behind The Name Documentary

Watch the trailer: https://youtu.be/9zgQW5-CcKo

Synopsis: Romance, betrayal, and disgrace pulsate through William Shakespeare's plays, but the biggest scandal of all hides behind the author's name. He's not who you think he is! The secret behind one of literary history's greatest mysteries is finally exposed—Edward de Vere, consort and court entertainer for Queen Elizabeth I, is revealed to be the true writer of the world's most beloved plays.

Lise Romanoff, Managing Director and CEO of Vision Films shares, "Robin Phillips is an amazing storyteller and has created a fascinating, fun, and accessible commentary that really makes one wonder where the stories we all attribute to Shakespeare truly originated. This film will delight all audiences, whether English 101 students, literary scholars, or anyone who just loves a good mystery."

Filmmaker Robin Phillips says, "I am just thrilled that the talented and savvy team at Vision Films has the courage to take on this important battle. As William Shake-speare wrote in The Rape of Lucrece, 'Time's glory is to unmask falsehood and bring truth to life.'"

Phillips is a singer, actress, producer, playwright and public speaker who writes her own scripts for lively narrations for intimate opera companies and concert pianists in the Washington, D.C. area. She is also a member of the National Press Club; Co-founding Member, National Speakers Association, DC Chapter (1983); Member, Women in Film and Video; Narrator/Living-Breathing-Subtitle for Opera Camerata in Washington.

Shakespeare: The Truth Behind The Name will be available on major VOD platforms including iTunes, GooglePlay, Vudu, FandangoNow, Hoopla, Vimeo, and hundreds of cable providers across the US, Canada's Rogers, Shaw, and on DVD at on-line retailers.

About Vision Films

Vision Films is a leading independent sales and VOD aggregator specializing in the licensing, marketing, and distribution of over 800 feature films, documentaries, and series from some of the most prolific independent film producers in the world. Led by Lise Romanoff, Managing Director/CEO Worldwide Distribution, Vision Films releases 2-4 films a month across Theatrical, VOD, DVD, and television platforms. visionfilms.net

Visit the website: groundbreakerfilms.com

Follow on social: facebook.com/GroundbreakerFilms - linkedin.com/in/robin-phillips-filmmakershakespeare

Media Contact

Andrea McKinnon

818-415-9442

[email protected]

SOURCE Vision Films, Inc.