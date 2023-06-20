Vision Films Salutes WWII POWs With Release of 'Angels of the Sky' Documentary

Director's Near Fatal Childhood Accident Left Him Wheelchair Bound

LOS ANGELES, June 20, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Vision Films, Inc. ("Vision") announces the Transactional VOD release of the WWII POW documentary, Angels of the Sky on July 11, 2023. Firsthand accounts from five WWII veterans memorialize and will keep alive the valor, importance, and legacy of servicemen for generations to come.

The full-length documentary was executive produced by Natalia Pleshivtseva and Trent McGee, co-directed by McGee and Josh Berman, and co-written by McGee, Berman, and Pleshivtseva.

Angels of the Sky WWII POW Documentary Film

These are true stories told by men who were shot down behind enemy lines and taken prisoner during WWII, their attempts to escape, and their harrowing experiences, perseverance, and determination to survive in the POW camps during the deadliest conflict in human history. Watch the trailer: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=tGoZCA1OCHI

Trent McGee also has an incredible story of survival and perseverance. On July 11, 1994, in Irvine, CA, he became an innocent victim of a police pursuit. While en route to church camp, his mother, sister, and he were broadsided by a criminal fleeing the police. As a result, the accident left Trent a [C1, C2] quadriplegic dependent on a respirator. At the time of the accident, he was 7 years old.

Two-years after his accident McGee met and became friends with Jane Seymour (Dr. Quinn, Medicine Woman). She encouraged him to pursue an education and career in film saying, "There is nothing we do that you cannot." Trent graduated from Chapman University in Orange, CA in 2011 with a Bachelor of Fine Arts in film production with an emphasis in producing, and just received his master's degree in political science from Harvard University (2023).

Lise Romanoff, CEO and Managing Director of Vision Films states, "There are so few servicepeople from WWII left to tell their stories. Angels of the Sky is an important and riveting documentary that will preserve their legacy, bravery, and our US history."

Filmmaker Trent McGee shares, "You never know when a story might fall on your lap without even trying, the documentary Angels of the Sky was something I never imagined myself doing and I just happened to be at the right place at the right time."

This is McGee's first full-length film. Angels of the Sky will be available on major streaming and cable platforms across the US and Canada on July 11, 2023… the 29th anniversary of his accident.

