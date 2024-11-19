Vision Films Set to Release Action-Adventure Film WWII: Operation Phoenix Featuring Costas Mandylor

LOS ANGELES, Nov. 19, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Vision Films, Inc. on Films, Inc ("Vision") announces the North American Transactional VOD release of WWII: Operation Phoenix on December 3rd, 2024. This gripping action-adventure film takes viewers deep into occupied Europe during World War II where Allied commandos must overcome impossible odds to complete a critical mission.

WWII: Operation Phoenix Action War Movie Poster

Directed by Wesley Mellott, WWII: Operation Phoenix is the brainchild of Darrin Archer and Bullet Time Productions. Starring Costas Mandylor (SAW franchise), Richard G. Lyntton (Creed), Darrin Archer (House of Cards) and Cabrina Collesides (Called to Duty). In response to recent concerns about safety in film production, the team chose to use realistic but non-firing weapons and cutting-edge special effects to enhance the on-screen action.

Inspired by classic wartime adventure films, the production team used the backdrop of Eastern Pennsylvania to ensure that every detail reflected the authenticity and intensity of a World War II mission. Locations included the Carlisle YMCA Camp in Newville, PA, which served as a German prison camp, Wilson College in Chambersburg, PA, and aboard the famed WWII Liberty Ship, the SS John W. Brown anchored in Baltimore Harbor.

In WWII: Operation Phoenix, a group of diverse and skilled Allied soldiers parachute into enemy territory with one goal: to retrieve intelligence from a spy working with the French Resistance. The commandos quickly find themselves facing relentless threats and grappling with the stakes of war. Their only choice, push forward and risk everything in a fight not only for survival but for victory. Watch the trailer HERE.

Lise Romanoff, CEO and Managing Director of Vision Films states, "WWII: Operation Phoenix is a great homage to classic action-hero, POW war films such as Kelly's Heroes. It has it all – action, suspense, budding romance, and just the right amount of humor."

Darrin Archer, screenwriter and executive producer shares, "It's a journey filled with bravery, suspense, and unexpected moments that will resonate with fans of action and history alike."

The film will be available on major streaming and cable platforms across the US and Canada on December 3rd, 2024. Pre­orders will be available soon on Vimeo and iTunes.

About Vision Films

Vision Films is a leading independent sales and VOD aggregator specializing in the licensing, marketing, and distribution of over 800 feature films, documentaries, and series from some of the most prolific independent film producers in the world. Led by Lise Romanoff, Managing Director/CEO Worldwide Distribution, Vision Films releases 2-4 films a month across Theatrical, VOD, DVD, and television platforms. visionfilms.net

Media Contact: Andrea McKinnon, 818-415-9442, [email protected]

SOURCE Vision Films, Inc.