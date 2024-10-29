Vision Films Set To Release Christmas Cowboy Rom Com Starring TikTok Sensation Eliana Ghen

LOS ANGELES, Oct. 29, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Vision Films announces the North American Transactional VOD release of the holiday romantic comedy Christmas Cowboy from filmmaker and entrepreneur Khoa Le on November 12, 2024. Directed by Le, the film was produced by award-winning producer and actor Armando Gutierrez, Alberto de la Cruz, Nehir Onay, and written and co-executive produced by lead actress Eliana Ghen. Executive produced by Grace Cashman. Christmas Cowboy was shot on location in Jericho, VT. The original score was composed by Colin Bell. Award-winning producer Arden Altino, known for producing various albums and artists including Darius Rucker, Mary J. Blige, Justin Bieber, Alicia Keys, and more, served as music supervisor, and songwriter Jimmy Cozier, best known for his hit single "She's All I Got" is featured. The soundtrack will be released on TuneCore and will be available through Sutudu.com, Khoa Le's music licensing platform.

Christmas Cowboy Rom Com Movie Poster

With themes covering acceptance, family, conquering fears, diversity including a deaf actor, and the love of horses, Christmas Cowboy is a holiday film with something for everyone. Watch the trailer HERE.

Synopsis: A savvy but overlooked real estate developer in New York is tasked with closing the deal of a lifetime with an eccentric billionaire in her small Vermont hometown. Once there, she competes with a ruthless rival, must face her estranged Hispanic family, reconnects with her childhood sweetheart. Along the way, she learns that the true magic of Christmas is forgiveness, family, and… horses.

Lise Romanoff, CEO and Managing Director of Vision Films says, "Christmas Cowboy is a touching film about reconnecting with family, overcoming your fears, finding love with a twist, and that has plenty of laughs and tears along the way."

Director Khoa Le shares, "Christmas is my favorite holiday of the year and no matter what the challenge was to make this movie with limited resources in the zero-degree weather, I thought it was an important film to make because of what the movie stood for. We need to be able to give ourselves second chances especially when it comes to happiness!"

Starring actress and internet sensation Eliana Ghen (Cobra Kai), Gracie Cashman ( host of the new Yes Network App series, The Story of My Number), Armando Gutierrez (Bezos, The Beginning), and former child actor Courtney Gains (Children of The Corn, The Burbs).

Christmas Cowboy will be available on major VOD platforms in the US and Canada on November 12, 2024. For up-to-date information please visit https://www.kvibe.com/title/christmas-cowboy

