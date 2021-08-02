Vision Films Set to Release Family Crime Drama 'I Love Us' From Filmmaker Danny A. Abeckaser

LOS ANGELES, Aug. 2, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Vision Films Inc. ("Vision") announces the theatrical and VOD release of the feature film I Love Us on September 17, 2021 in the U.S. and Canada. The limited theatrical release includes City Cinemas Village East in New York City, the Laemmle Glendale- Los Angeles, Angelika Film Center & Café in Plano, TX and Washington, DC, and the Emagine Canton 19 in Detroit.

I Love Us Family Crime Drama Movie From Filmmaker Danny A. Abeckaser

The fourth directorial project from Abeckaser (First We Take Brooklyn (2018), Mob Town (2019), and Blackjack: The Jackie Ryan Story (2020), under his 2B Films production company. I Love Us captures the story of "Sammy Silver," a classic anti-hero criminal with heart who is unexpectedly faced with events that change the trajectory of his life. Sammy must walk the fine line between his crooked real family and creating a better future for his chosen family. The film further expands Abeckaser's range into the romantic feature realm through this heartfelt story while still integrating his passion for mobster crime dramas. Written by Kosta Kondilopoulos and produced by Kyle Stefanski, Mike Hermosa, Jeff Hoffman, and Abeckaser. The film is executive produced by Ron Rofe, Isaac Gindi, Eddie Gindi, Gustavo Nascimento, and Katie Cassidy.

Synopsis : When a man born into a crime syndicate falls madly in love with a single mother, the existence he's never questioned collides with his hope to become a loving husband and father. After a life-altering event, it becomes evident that his life of corruption must come to an end, but there's only one way out—a job that will free him from the syndicate and offer his new family the life they deserve.

The film stars Katie Cassidy (When A Stranger Calls, The CW's Arrow), Danny A. Abeckaser (The Irishman, LANSKY), Robert Davi (The Goonies, License to Kill, Mob Town), David James Elliot (JAG), Jackie Cruz (Orange Is The New Black, LANSKY), Greg Finley (iZombie, Blackjack, The Secret Life of the American Teenager), Jasper Polish (Animal Kingdom), and Harlow Jane (Dig).

Supporting cast includes James Madio, Courtney Lopez, Elya Baskin, Eliad Nachum, Duke George, Ray Boudereau, Diana Madison, George Andreakos, Frank Florio, and Diana Davis. The soundtrack features exclusive new music from Israeli pop sensation, Eliad.

Lise Romanoff, CEO and Managing Director of Vision Films says, "I Love Us is an entertaining crime drama with a strong relationship message – it reminds us how volatile life can be, and how it can change in an instant – for better and worse. Danny Abeckaser and this talented ensemble cast are so real.. that it even makes us root for the bad guys!"

Filmmaker and star, Danny A. Abeckaser shares, "When I was presented with this script, I was blown away by the story and immediately could not get it out of my mind. It was a touching moral journey that I wanted to tell, not only through directing but also by portraying Sammy Silver (the lead) as I envisioned him upon reading the script. This story has real heart, and I am excited to bring this film to life through our incredible cast and Vision as our partner."

I Love Us will be available in select theatres and for streaming on: iTunes, Amazon Instant, GooglePlay, Vudu, Fandango Now, and Vimeo, and all major cable platforms in the US and Canada. DVD retailers will include Amazon and other major online retailers.

About Vision Films

Vision Films is a leading independent sales and VOD aggregator specializing in the licensing, marketing, and distribution of over 800 feature films, documentaries, and series from some of the most prolific independent film producers in the world. Led by Lise Romanoff, Managing Director/CEO Worldwide Distribution, Vision Films releases 2-4 films a month across Theatrical, VOD, DVD, and television platforms. visionfilms.net

About 2B Films:

Danny A. Abeckaser's 2B Films has produced thirteen films to date since its founding in 2013. Film highlights include the 2020 indie hit Blackjack: The Jackie Ryan Story (Greg Finley, David Arquette, Ashley Greene) currently streaming on all platforms, 2019 Indie hit Mob Town (David Arquette, Jamie-Lynn Sigler, PJ Byrne, Jennifer Esposito), the documentaries Davi's Way (starring Robert Davi) and The Last Shaman with Apian Way, 2018's First We Take Brooklyn (Harvey Keitel, Kathrine Narducci, AnnaLynne McCord), The Curse of Sleeping Beauty, Club Life (Jerry Ferrara), A Stand Up Guy by Mike Young, and The Experimenter, plus Sundance Film Festival selection Holy Rollers directed by Kevin Asch, and the Kevin Asch directed short "Characters" (Lukas Haas, Sara Foster), among others. 2B Films also has several other projects in current development and pre-production. Follow @DannyA27 - Instagram #2BFilms

