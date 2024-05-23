Vision Films Sets Release Date for Sci Fi Fantasy Feature "Lost In Tomorrow"

LOS ANGELES, May 23, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Vision Films Inc. ("Vision") announced the Transactional VOD release of the existential sci-fi feature Lost in Tomorrow across North America on June 11, 2024. From writer and director Kellen Gibbs, the film was produced by Donald Nguyen, and executive produced by John Sheehy, Rochel Goldsmith, and Jess Gibbs. Having made the festival rounds, this unique careful-what-you-wish-for journey racked up accolades including qualifying for CINEQUEST, Idyllwild International Festival of Cinema (Best Feature Film, Best Ensemble Cast, Best Supporting Actress, Best Supporting Actor), Scotland International Festival of Cinema (Best Feature Film, Best Director, Best Supporting Actress, Best Supporting Actor Best Original Score, Best Cinematography), NoHo Cinefest, New York Cinefest, Ocean Coast Film Festival, and the Show Low Film Festival.

Lost In Tomorrow Sci-Fi Movie Poster

Trailer: https://youtu.be/dehXqAqZzPY

Synopsis : When young Harper Anderson continues to get into fights at school, her parents punish her and don't seem to understand the turmoil. She finds herself wishing she could be someone else. Unexpectedly when she wakes up the next morning, she has become a different person. Each day there after she finds herself in a different person's body and lives within the consciousness, memories, and perspective of the new person— but deep within, Harper still exists, search for a way to get back home.

Lise Romanoff, CEO/Managing Director of Vision Films shares, "Lost in Tomorrow makes us question who we are and where we come from through a unique and fun journey! It is a film that definitely makes you think."

Filmmaker Kellen Gibbs says, "Lost in Tomorrow is a love letter to my younger self— the one who struggled to understand the relentless power of time, growth, and change. It explores these themes with a fantastical coming of age journey that asks, 'who am I today, who will I be tomorrow, and will I ever make it back home?''"

Starring: Charity Rose (Piggy Bank Proposition), Zachary Ray Sherman (90210), Jordan Knapp (FBI: Most Wanted), Jane Edwina Seymour (Ahsoka), Arthur Roberts (Up in Smoke).

Lost in Tomorrow will be available on all major streaming and cable platforms in the US and Canada on June 11, 2024 followed by DVD at all major online retailers. For more and up to date information, please visit: @TheFilmTomorrow on IG and Facebook.

About Vision Films

Vision Films is a leading independent sales and VOD aggregator specializing in the licensing, marketing, and distribution of over 800 feature films, documentaries, and series from some of the most prolific independent film producers in the world. Led by Lise Romanoff, Managing Director/CEO Worldwide Distribution, Vision Films releases 2-4 films a month across Theatrical, VOD, DVD, and television platforms. visionfilms.net

