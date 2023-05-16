Vision Films Set to Release Heartwarming Multicultural Family Film 'Crescent Gang'

LOS ANGELES, May 16, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Vision Films, Inc. ("Vision") announces the Transactional VOD release of the Las Vegas set Crescent Gang on June 13, 2023. The heartwarming story about foster care is from directors Gino Payne and Onyx Keesha. The film was written by B. Danielle Watkins and Latasha Johnson, produced by Gino Payne, Onyx Keesha, Mario Payne, and Maxie McClintock, and executive produced by Gino Payne. Co-directors Payne and Keesha have personal experience in the world of foster care and group homes in which the fictional Crescent Gang story is set; both grew up in the foster system and made sure their experiences were reflected in the story. The film's positive message of perseverance, acceptance, and overcoming challenges is uniquely shared by a strong, female lead, and a truly diverse cast of all ages.

Crescent Gang Movie Poster - The Family We Choose

When seven kids learn they are leaving the only home they've known the new kid forms a hopeless plan. With their friendship hanging in the balance, a group of kids embark on a high-stakes scavenger hunt in Las Vegas. The kids endure a quirky adventure until their story collides with a family court attorney who is searching for her own inner peace.

Watch the trailer: https://youtu.be/GUUveaXHfuo

CEO/Managing Director of Vision Films, Lise Romanoff shares, "Crescent Gang is a touching film that reminds us that "family" comes in all different forms. The talented young actors bring a breath of fresh air conveying the story's emotion and the kids' teamwork and resilience."

Co-director Gino Payne shares, "Crescent Gang is a beautiful love note to children in the foster home systems all over the world. It's a nod to all of the young believers and dreamers who never gave up the hope of having a loving family."

Cast includes Valeria Camero (Dear Diary), Mariah Tavares (Abbott Elementary), Kira Marie (The Higher Spirit), Zenja Dunn (Criminal Minds), and actor and model, Jarry Lee.

Crescent Gang will be available on major streaming and cable platforms across the US and Canada on June 13, 2023, followed by DVD at major online retailers in July.

