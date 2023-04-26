Vision Films Set to Release Louis Mandylor Starrer 'Crossfire' from Director Yadhu Krishnan

LOS ANGELES, April 26, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Vision Films, Inc. ("Vision") will release the feature Crossfire on Transactional VOD platforms, with a day-and-date limited theatrical release on May 12, 2023 in Dallas and Houston, TX. The action crime film was written and directed by Yadhu Krishnan. DVD release will follow in early June.

There will be a red-carpet event on Friday, May 12 at LOOK Dine-In Cinemas in Dallas, TX including a Q&A with the cast and filmmakers following the 6pm screening. Visit Eventbrite for more details.

Crossfire Action-Thriller Starring Louis Mandylor

The film stars Louis Mandylor (Debt Collector, My Big Fat Greek Wedding), Kevin Gage (Heat, Point Blank), Lori Pelenise (Fast and Furious: Hobbs & Shaw), Samm Wiechec (Shadow Boxing, Atlantic Rim: Resurrection), Lucia Vilmo (No Fue Mi Culpa: México), and stuntman Victor Chen (Third Law, Born a Champion).

After a former agent's wife is killed by a member of a crime syndicate, he learns that the final member has targeted his daughter, stopping at nothing to get to her, and they must team together to prepare for the final showdown. Trailer: youtube.com/watch?v=hVuAzATZszQ

Lise Romanoff, CEO/Managing Director of Vision Films shares, "Crossfire will keep audiences on the edge of their seats with the powerful performances from Louis Mandylor and Samm Wiechec as a father and daughter who fight for their lives when a forgotten enemy returns. It is an action-packed film audiences are really going to enjoy."

Filmmaker Yadhu Krishnan says, "Creating an action thriller revolving around a story of redemption that captivates with intrigue and excitement is like a high stakes game of chess - every move must be calculated and executed with precision. As the pieces fall into place, the audience will be on the edge of their seats, swept away by the thrilling ride that unfolds before them. I hope I did justice to my work and hope everyone likes it."

