Vision Films Set to Release Relationship Expert Aaron Jordan Jr.'s "Dating My Past" In Time for Valentine's Day

LOS ANGELES, Jan. 20, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Vision Films ("Vision") announces the North American Transactional VOD release of TV personality and relationship expert Aaron Jordan Jr.'s full-length feature Dating My Past on February 11, 2025. Based on Jordan's successful book, "The Power Within, A Woman's Worth: From Both Sexes," the film is a contemporary Black love story that sheds light on the complexities and personal battles of dating in today's world, emphasizing self-reflection, love, and the journey of self-discovery. Written, directed by and starring Ricky Burchell and executive produced by Aaron Jordan Jr., the film was shot on location in and around the Nashville suburb of Murfreesboro and was first screened on the Caribbean island Curacao.

Dating My Past Feature Film Poster

Synopsis: A couples therapist uses the lessons she learned from past relationships with three exes: one with whom she can't deny the chemistry, one a sensitive artist, and one that's seemingly too perfect, to help a struggling couple. As she shares her past with them, all soon realize that true love requires not only being with the right person, but also searching your soul to find your best self. Watch the trailer: https://youtu.be/lsRCUAGswkI

Lise Romanoff, CEO & Managing Director of Vision Films says, "We're thrilled to bring Dating My Past to audiences in time for Valentine's Day. It is a movie about the lessons learned from loves and losses and takes audiences on a relatable and emotional ride."

Executive Producer Aaron Jordan Jr. shares, "I am deeply grateful for this wonderful opportunity to bring Dating My Past to a wider audience. This opportunity creates a pathway for audiences worldwide to be immersed in a film that speaks to real human experiences. Our stories of love, self-reflection, and the lessons we learn along the way are stories worth telling."

Filmmaker Ricky Burchell adds, "Get ready to laugh, cry, and cheer with Dating My Past! As a filmmaker, seeing this film come to fruition is a dream come true for us all. Aaron as a producer, Chanelle as an actress, and I, as writer and director, have all poured our hearts into this project. Witnessing our collective dreams become reality with the film about to be released is almost beyond words. I am incredibly grateful and excited for the world to see our dream and vision on screen."

Lead actress Chanelle de Lau shares, "Sometimes, to find love in the present, we must confront the ghosts of our past. Lexie's journey is one so many can relate to—navigating healing, confronting old wounds, and finding the courage to break cycles and negative patterns in love. I hope this film inspires others to embrace their healing journeys and approach love with renewed strength and perspective."

The film stars Chanelle de Lau (Tone-Def Underground), Ricky Burchell (AM Radio, Consider the Lilies), Memphis native and stage actor Cameron L. Mitchell (Nashville Rep), Alex Sauceman (3 Days 3 Nights), Key Symone (No Rest for the Wicked), Sheila Ann Smith (Eating Me Up), and Erica Barr (Consider the Lilies).

As the film delves into the protagonist's (Chanelle De Lau) emotional journey through former relationships and her quest for clarity and healing, it brings to life the book's powerful message on love, loss, and the universal experience of self-discovery.

The film will be available on major streaming and cable platforms across the US and Canada on February 11 including iTunes, AppleTV, Vimeo, GooglePlay and Vudu. For more information about the film and Mr. Jordan's book, please visit www.aaronjordanjr.com.

About Vision Films

Vision Films is a leading independent sales and VOD aggregator specializing in the licensing, marketing, and distribution of over 800 feature films, documentaries, and series from some of the most prolific independent film producers in the world. Led by Lise Romanoff, Managing Director/CEO Worldwide Distribution, Vision Films releases 2-4 films a month across Theatrical, VOD, DVD, and television platforms. visionfilms.net

Media Contact:

Andrea McKinnon

8184159442

[email protected]

SOURCE Vision Films, Inc.