Vision Films Set to Release Suspenseful Child Abduction Parable 'ElemenTory'

Vision Films, Inc.

11 Jan, 2024, 08:17 ET

LOS ANGELES, Jan. 11, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Vision Films, Inc. ("Vision") announces the Transactional VOD release of the suspenseful child abduction parable ElemenTory on February 13, 2024. Written and directed by Terrence Allyn, produced by Mija Edwards from Arlyn Entertainment and executive produced by Charles Jenkins Jr from 784 Films in a deal with Cleo Flucker of RepMyFilm. It features some famous faces including rap superstar Big Daddy Kane, Glenn Plummer (ER, Sons of Anarchy), and in the title role of "Tory," young Francesca Rain who recently sang with Steve Martin on Only Murders In The Building. The movie was filmed entirely on location in Philadelphia and New Jersey.

ElemenTory Movie Featuring Big Daddy Kane and Glenn Plummer
A young couple's world is shattered when their child goes missing in broad daylight. Shortly after, another child mysteriously disappears from school. When the parents get no help from the police or the school, they band together to take matters into their own hands.

Watch the trailer: youtube.com/ElemenTory

CEO/Managing Director of Vision Films, Lise Romanoff shares, "ElemenTory is an edge-of-your-seat-drama that keeps you guessing and has an unexpected twist at the end. It is also a unique vehicle to reinforce a message for child safety in schools."

Writer/Director Terrence Allyn shares, "When it comes to a child's life, we must do something. This was my way of doing something. With the wide release of the film, we hope to reach and have the message resonate with audiences everywhere."

STARRING: ShaunPaul Costello (Burn After Watching), Juliette Valdez (Love and Lust), Glenn Plummer (Speed), Big Daddy Kane (Rap superstar, The Equalizer TV Series), Kenisha Pinckney (Myal Uprising), Tyrone Nathaniel Reeves (Last Shot)

ElemenTory will be available on major streaming and cable platforms across the US and Canada on February 13, 2024, followed by DVD at major online retailers.

For more information visit elementorymovie.com.

Vision Films is a leading independent sales and VOD aggregator specializing in the licensing, marketing, and distribution of over 800 feature films, documentaries, and series from some of the most prolific independent film producers in the world. Led by Lise Romanoff, Managing Director/CEO Worldwide Distribution, Vision Films releases 2-4 films a month across Theatrical, VOD, DVD, and television platforms. www.visionfilms.net

Andrea McKinnon
8184159442
[email protected]

