Vision Films Set to Release Tech-Forward Family Fantasy "Princess Halle and The Jester"

LOS ANGELES, May 1, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Vision Films Inc. ("Vision") announces the North American Transactional VOD release of the groundbreaking fantasy Princess Halle and The Jester from writer, director and producer Christopher Lombardi on May 21, 2024. It will also have a day and date release on Sky Store in the UK. As the promise and pitfalls of generative AI engulf the industry, Princess Halle's novel use of cutting-edge technology enabled Lombardi to create a new IP with real humans in a sustainable way. Attendees at Nashville Comic Con in June will be among the first to learn how this remarkable film was produced.

Princess Halle And The Jester, Cutting Edge Tech Made Family Film Poster

The feature-length film melds live-action with hybrid virtual sets and performance capture animation on an unprecedented budget. Watch the trailer: HERE.

Synopsis: After a poor jester helps her survive a brutal attack on her castle, Princess Halle must quest to save her father and restore her kingdom while her stepmother accuses her of conspiring with goblins to steal the throne.

The film stars: Emma Duchesneau (Patsy and Loretta), Duncan Novak (The Devil Below), Rachel Stacy (Homicide Hunter), Donovan Kirkpatrick (Malum), and Geoffrey Lyons (introducing).

Lise Romanoff, CEO/Managing Director of Vision Films says, "Princess Halle and The Jester is an incredible and completely original take on a classic fairytale with characters sure to capture your heart."

Filmmaker Christopher Lombardi shares, "The future of independent film starts here. Princess Halle and The Jester proves that a small budget is no longer a barrier to telling a large story. We're proud of the technological achievement in bringing this world to life, and we hope we've made a charming film that captures the spirit of golden age cinema for a modern audience."

About Vision Films

Vision Films is a leading independent sales and VOD aggregator specializing in the licensing, marketing, and distribution of over 800 feature films, documentaries, and series from some of the most prolific independent film producers in the world. Led by Lise Romanoff, Managing Director/CEO Worldwide Distribution, Vision Films releases 2-4 films a month across Theatrical, VOD, DVD, and television platforms. visionfilms.net

About Christopher Lombardi

A graduate of NYU film school, Christopher Lombardi established Golden Age Pictures with the mission of creating VFX-driven original IPs for kids & families. Golden Age Pictures' character-driven stories forge new frontiers in independent production while capturing the spirit of classic films for modern audiences.

