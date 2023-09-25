Vision Films Set to Release Teen Environmental Adventure 'Little Heroes'

LOS ANGELES, Sept. 25, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Vision Films Inc. ("Vision") announces the Transactional VOD release of teen-centric family film, Little Heroes on October 17, 2023. The full-length feature from Director Brittany Goodwin, Producer Douglas B. Maddox of DBM Films, and Associate Producers Anne E. Maddox and JoAnn Dawson, will be available on cable and streaming platforms in the US and Canada.

A labor of love, Maddox worked for over ten years to bring this movie to audiences, waiting for the perfect time and with the perfect team. A coming-of-age adventure, Little Heroes echoes the popular save-our-town trope seen in classic films such as The Goonies and The Sandlot; a summer-fun, family-friendly movie about a group of kids dealing with and overcoming overwhelming odds… and puppy love. The film was shot on location at Fairwinds Farm & Stables in North East, Maryland and in historic Chesapeake City, Maryland.

Synopsis: A typical summer for five young friends becomes the adventure of a lifetime when they notice that something is amiss at their favorite swimming spot. When they discover that the local factory is dumping harmful chemicals into the town's water, they must expose the truth, figure out how to stop the pollution, and save the town before it's too late. Trailer: https://youtu.be/uVos4bKsyZ8

The film stars Coleman Christian (Spotlight), Max Gerstenberg (The Lonely), Corban Jaaz, Ashtine Besteda, Alexa Feldman, Brian Stever (House of Cards), Jason J. Little (Hungry Dog Blues), and features Brittany Goodwin.

Lise Romanoff, CEO and Managing Director of Vision Films says, "Little Heroes is a perfect teen adventure coming-of-age friendship story with the added bonus of an important conservation message. All ages will love the story and the talented young cast."

Producer Douglas Maddox shares, "Little Heroes is very special to me because we really believe the next generation can get lost in this world that we live in and there are opportunities to get grounded again. In this story, we have a band of teenagers who find that opportunity and unite to save their hometown. They could choose to walk away and not take responsibility, but they are excited about saving their community. We intentionally emulated The Goonies and Sandlot, we worked hard to get into the essence of those stories, even with the camera angles used. The next generation is the heart of those, and this movie - young people can choose to stand by their cities, families, and communities, and will make a difference."

Little Heroes will be available on major streaming and cable platforms across the US and Canada on October 17, 2023, followed by DVD at major online retailers. Visit littleherofilm.com for more and updated information and follow on social @IG:DBMFilms

About Vision Films

Vision Films is a leading independent sales and VOD aggregator specializing in the licensing, marketing, and distribution of over 800 feature films, documentaries, and series from some of the most prolific independent film producers in the world. Led by Lise Romanoff, Managing Director/CEO Worldwide Distribution, Vision Films releases 2-4 films a month across Theatrical, VOD, DVD, and television platforms. visionfilms.net

DBM FILMS is a production, distribution and development company that specializes in the creation and progression of various media, including feature films, documentaries and television shows. DBM Films creates films, documentaries, and general interest projects from concept to completion. The company has built a vast array of distribution outlets and brands both domestically and internationally. dbmfilm.com

