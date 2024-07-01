Vision Films Set to Release Teen Movie 'Dance Rivals'

With Marina Canals-Barrera and Tik Tok Sensations Savannah Lee May, Lilliana Ketchman, Bailey Sok, Hayden Summerall, Laura Krystine, and Gunner Burkhardt

LOS ANGELES, July 1, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Vision Films will release the teen film Dance Rivals, from director Nayip Ramos and starring Savannah Lee May (Kenny Ortega's Julie and The Phantoms), on all major Transactional VOD platforms July 16, 2024. Producers Ryan Armendariz and writer, producer Jimmy Summerall are both from the team behind hit teen dance films To The Beat! (2018) and To The Beat! Back 2 School (2020). This coming-of-age story was executive produced by Fernanda Whitworth and features a cast of top TikTok stars and popular talent from the world of dance. Choreographed by Emily Lutes, who toured with Mariah Carey and owns The House dance studio, and Ade Obayomi, a top-six star from So You Think You Can Dance, the high-energy dance-heavy movie features dance phenomena Bailey Sok, Jalen Forward and Josh Price. The title song, "LA, Here I Come," was performed by Hannah Giraldo, daughter of Pat Benatar and Neil Giraldo, and written by Kyle Massey (Disney Channel's That's So Raven and Cory in the House).

Dance Rivals Teen TikTok Dance Movie Poster

Synopsis: When a talented young dancer moves to Los Angeles with her family, she is nervous about fitting in. As she teaches her younger sister's dance team, she is quickly noticed and recruited by the top dance squad in the city. But tensions rise between her and the reigning dance queen, so they each assemble their own crews and settle their differences on the dance floor. Watch the trailer: https://youtu.be/ZMNd82jvRVk

Starring Savannah Lee May (Julie and The Phantoms), Maria Canals-Barrera (Wizards of Waverly Place), Laura Krystine (100 Things To Do Before High School, To The Beat!, To The Beat! Back 2 School), singer Hayden Summerall, and also starring Gunner Burkhardt (Alexa and Katie). Maria Canals-Barrera's daughter and husband also appear in the film.

A red-carpet screening event with the cast and more will be held on Sunday, July 14 at the Saban Theatre in Beverly Hills starting at 4:00pm PT. Visit and follow @DanceRivalsTheMovie on Instagram for the most up-to-date information.

Lise Romanoff, CEO and Managing Director of Vision Films says, "Reminiscent of our hit film To The Beat, this movie really embodies the contemporary and unique form of teenage dance that is the heart of the TikTok crowd."

Producer Ryan Armendariz shares, "This film showcases some of the best dancers in LA and I'm so excited for everyone to fall in love with not only the dancing, but also the story."

Writer/Producer Jimmy Summerall adds, "This project has been a remarkable journey. I had the pleasure of working with three of my sons, Hayden Summerall, Dylan Summerall, and Hunter Summerall on this film. We also had an incredible team, including lifelong friends and new connections that I will cherish forever. We are excited to share this amazing experience with audiences and hope it resonates as deeply with you as it has with us."

Dance Rivals will be available on major TVOD platforms including iTunes, GooglePlay, Amazon Instant, Vimeo, and hoopla along with most cable providers in the US including Dish, DirecTV, Comcast, Spectrum, Charter, Cox, Verizon Fios, Frontier, Suddenlink, Mediacom, Century, and in Canada on, Shaw, Rogers, and Bell. DVDs will follow online at major retailers.

About Vision Films

Vision Films is a leading independent sales and VOD aggregator specializing in the licensing, marketing, and distribution of over 800 feature films, documentaries, and series from some of the most prolific independent film producers in the world. Led by Lise Romanoff, Managing Director/CEO Worldwide Distribution, Vision Films releases 2-4 films a month across Theatrical, VOD, DVD, and television platforms. visionfilms.net

Media Contact:

Andrea McKinnon

818-415-9442

[email protected]

SOURCE Vision Films, Inc.