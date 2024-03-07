Vision Films Set to Release "The Legend of Lake Hollow"

Psychological Thriller Based on Native American Lore

LOS ANGELES, March 7, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Vision Films Inc. ("Vision") announced the Transactional VOD release of the non-traditional horror film The Legend of Lake Hollow across North America on March 26, 2024. It will also have a day and date release on Sky Store in the UK. From Penumbra Entertainment, the film is directed by Chris Hollo, written by Jerry Robbins, produced by Mark Mosrie and Hollo, co-produced by Destiny Chamberlin, and executive produced by Mike Yoh and Gayle Yoh. The story is based on Northern Plains Native American folklore and was shot entirely on location in Sumner County and the outskirts of Nashville, TN.

The Legend of Lake Hollow Psychological Thriller Movie Poster Vision Films, Inc. logo

Trailer: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=gTxqPi88hBc

The film's "Wendigo" creature was specially designed, along with other make-up and special effects, by Emmy© Award-winning Ben Rittenhouse, AMUA [Academy of Make-Up Arts] Special Effects Program Director, and his students. They created the effects and costumes with extra special detail to authenticity of the Northern Plains tribes.

Synopsis : A group of friends goes to a remote cabin by a lake to rest and relax when unexplained things start to happen. Trail cameras flash in the night as something sinister stalks them. Strange people appear and mysteriously vanish without a trace. As they start to doubt who they can trust amongst each other, the creature behind these occurrences will reveal itself and is more terrifying than they can imagine.

Lise Romanoff, CEO/Managing Director of Vision Films shares, "The Legend of Lake Hollow is a psychological thriller that will keep audiences on the edge of their seats from the very first scene. The authenticity to the Native American folklore, special effects creature design, and eerie locale all add to the scary atmosphere of this PG film."

Director Chris Hollo says, "When I found the The Legend of Lake Hollow script, I knew I had found our next film project. The centuries-old folklore of the Wendigo, with its many interpretations, felt like a movie that had to be made."

Starring: James David West (Christmas at the Ranch), Kyle Rankin (Burden of Proof), Brendan Bald (Muted), Liz Atwater (Ride), Meg Barlowe (Swarm), Austin Copps (Christmas in Tune).

The Legend of Lake Hollow will be available on all major streaming and cable platforms in the US and Canada on March 26, 2024 followed by DVD with exclusive bonus content at all major online retailers. For more and up to date information, please visit: www.penumbra-ent.com

About Vision Films

Vision Films is a leading independent sales and VOD aggregator specializing in the licensing, marketing, and distribution of over 800 feature films, documentaries, and series from some of the most prolific independent film producers in the world. Led by Lise Romanoff, Managing Director/CEO Worldwide Distribution, Vision Films releases 2-4 films a month across Theatrical, VOD, DVD, and television platforms. visionfilms.net

About Penumbra Entertainment

Penumbra Entertainment is an award-winning media production company based in Nashville, TN that specializes in music videos, corporate messaging and narrative films. www.penumbra-ent.com

