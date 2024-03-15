Vision Films Set To Release Urban Thriller 'Becky'

LOS ANGELES, March 15, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Vision Films, Inc. ("Vision") announces the Transactional VOD release of the suspenseful thriller Becky on April 9, 2024. In a deal with UrbanflixTV, the film will be released across North America and on Sky Store in the UK. Directed, written, and executive produced by Justin Milton and produced by Ray Khan, the movie was filmed entirely on location in the Houston area.

A newly married couple moves into their home in the suburbs and are warmly welcomed by their neighbors, one of whom takes a dangerous interest in the husband. While his wife is away, they spend an intimate moment together and then agree to keep their distance. But Becky (Larissa Dali) inserts herself into every aspect of his life, wreaking havoc on his marriage and job until the final, explosive confrontation.

Watch the trailer: https://youtu.be/m7hjnlsIJYI

CEO/Managing Director of Vision Films, Lise Romanoff shares, "Becky is a new twist on the obsessive and delusional "Fatal Attraction" storyline. It will keep audiences on the edge of their seats from beginning until end!"

Kevin Griffo, CEO of UrbanflixTV adds, "Becky was a number one hit on the UrbanflixTV platform, and we are excited to now partner with Vision Films to reach new audiences across North America and globally."

Starring: Marvin Young (The SZN), Larissa Dali (A Gettysburg Christmas), Folusha Peters (How To Get Away With Cheating),Clay Pool (The Great Escape)

Becky will be available on major streaming and cable platforms across the US and Canada on April 19, 2024, followed by DVD at major online retailers.

