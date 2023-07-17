Vision Films Set To Unleash 'The Furry Fortune' Movie Based On The Children's Book by D. Goode Morgan

LOS ANGELES, July 17, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Vision Films, Inc. ("Vision") announces the Transactional VOD release of the film The Furry Fortune, based on the popular children's book by D. Goode Morgan, on August 1, 2023. The film, about a dog whose fur turns into money, is written and directed by Justin Ward, produced by critically acclaimed producer Brad Wilson (Falling Down, Days of Thunder and Colors), Casey Bond, Scott J. Jones of Artist View Entertainment, and executive produced by the book's author Morgan. Original music and songs from Songwriters Hall of Fame inductee Steve Dorff. Unlike other crowdfunded indie films, The Furry Fortune proudly considers over 1800 investors as profit -sharing stakeholders in this family-friendly movie. It will be available to audiences on transactional video-on-demand, cable, and streaming platforms across the US and Canada followed by DVD.

When twins discover their pet dog is shedding money, they go on a wild spending spree until their parents find out and their nosey IRS-agent neighbor kidnaps the money-making canine. Now the kids must work together to save their pet, and their family from all sorts of trouble, learning that family and friendship are the greatest fortunes of all. Watch the trailer:  https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=VhT-mJmV5V0

CEO/Managing Director of Vision Films, Lise Romanoff says, "The Furry Fortune is fun for the entire family. The talented young cast is a delight and the lessons taught are valuable at any age – the importance of family and forgiveness."

Producer Brad Wilson shares, "When I first heard the story of a rescue dog shedding money I was hooked. Then add in the story line that family is THE most important thing in life, not money, I had to make this film."

Book author Donna Goode Morgan adds, "A fresh fun story that has leaped out of my book and onto the big screen. Something the entire family can enjoy together!"

Cast includes Juju Brener (Hocus Pocus 2, Vanquish), Mason Blomberg (Jane, The Baxters), Mason Wells (How We Roll, Violet), Shane Hartline (Rock of Ages, Station 19, Disney Channel's Stuck in the Middle), Paula Jai Parker  (The Proud Family, Apollo Comedy Hour), with former UFC Heavyweight Champion and MMA superstar Sebastiaan "Bas" Rutten, Adam Kulbersh (Better Things, Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D), familiar character actor Sean Whalen (Twister, The People Under The Stairs), and Henry as the titular star "Nuzzles."

About Vision Films

Vision Films is a leading independent sales and VOD aggregator specializing in the licensing, marketing, and distribution of over 800 feature films, documentaries, and series from some of the most prolific independent film producers in the world. Led by Lise Romanoff, Managing Director/CEO Worldwide Distribution, Vision Films releases 2-4 films a month across Theatrical, VOD, DVD, and television platforms. www.visionfilms.net

