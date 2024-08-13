Vision Films Sets Live Virtual Event and Release Date For Native American Folklore Thriller "The Lady of The Lake: The Legend of Lake Ronkonkoma"

LOS ANGELES, Aug. 13, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Vision Films Inc. ("Vision") announces the North American Transactional VOD release of The Lady of The Lake: The Legend of Lake Ronkonkoma from writer, director, and producer Maria Capp on August 27, 2024. Based on the Native American folklore of the Princess of Lake Ronkonkoma, the movie was filmed in the actual childhood home of the Ronkonkoma-raised filmmaker. The thriller uses the legend as the backdrop for a modern-day tale designed to resonate with anyone grieving the loss of a loved one. Also produced by Kristi Kilday, Jillian Pugliese, Anna Giglio, and Raffaela Capp, and casting by Liz Lewis C.S.A. and team. An August 4th theatrical event screened for a sold-out crowd and the film will continue to run through, and including November, for Native American Heritage Month at select theaters on Long Island and in New York City and Los Angeles.

On Saturday, August 17, 2024 at 6pm ET, audiences worldwide can join the cast and crew for a live interactive screening of the film on CYA.Live. Moderated by actor Gunnar Sizemore, attendees can chat in real time with the film's stars including Seth Gilliam, Larry Saperstein, Sharlize True, Taylor Fox, Del Zamora, Steven Capp and more, and the film's writer and director Maria Capp.

Synopsis: Native American folklore says that Princess Ronkonkoma's lover was scorned by her family because he was from an enemy tribe and therefore, took his own life. Now, her spirit remains in the lake, avenging her lost love by taking the life of any man who ventures into her domain. A young woman, grieving the loss of her brother to the lake, is determined to uncover the secret of this legend. Watch the trailer HERE.

The film stars Seth Gilliam (The Walking Dead) and Nia Sioux (Dance Moms) as the father – daughter protagonists, and also features Larry Saperstein (High School Musical: The Musical TV Series), Emery Kelly (Netflix's Alexa & Katie), Steven Thomas Capp (Fat Camp), and Julie Dove (Days of our Lives).

Lise Romanoff, CEO/Managing Director of Vision Films says, "The Lady of The Lake is an edge of your seat thriller based on legend and lore, but uniquely also pulls at your heartstrings as it explores a father's understanding of his fraught teenage daughter in the wake of their family's tragic loss."

Filmmaker Maria Capp shares, "Grateful to partner with Vision Films. Lise and her team's cumulative experience has been invaluable. Their alignment in my desire to tell this story about my childhood home, Lake Ronkonkoma, and include the experiences and people I love and desire to work with, is absolutely refreshing."

