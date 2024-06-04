Vision Films Sets Release of Intergenerational 'The Keepers of The 5 Kingdoms'

Mystical Fantasy Stars Legendary James Hong and Asian Luminaries Including George Takei, Bai Ling, and Gedde Watanabe, and introduces Michelle Mao

LOS ANGELES, June 4, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Vision Films announces the Transactional VOD release of the intergenerational, mystical, family fantasy The Keepers of the 5 Kingdoms on June 18, 2024 through an acquisition deal with Fairway Film Alliance. The feature length film is based on a story by star and producer James Hong and takes inspiration from the adventurous coming-of-age movies of the 80s. Written by Hong, Zack Ward (former child actor, A Christmas Story) and Ace Underhill, the movie was directed by Ward, produced by Ward and Underhill, and executive produced by James Hong and James Grossman. Full of practical effects and puppetry from the best creatives in the business, the film also features an original score from songwriter, composer and producer of multi-platinum records and TV & film soundtracks, Michael "Fish" Herring.

James Hong, whose illustrious career has spanned over 70 years in film and TV, including the Kung Fu Panda film franchise and Everything Everywhere All At Once, heads up the largely Asian cast featuring the voices of George Takei (Star Trek) and Gedde Watanabe (Sixteen Candles, ER), Bai Ling, and introduces newcomer Michelle Mao. Watch the trailer HERE.

Synopsis: When Patsy Lee discovers an ancient relic box, she has no idea that it will transport her, her grandfather (Hong), and her friends into a mystical world of vampires, goblin witches, talking turtles, and an evil sorceress (Bai Ling) who will stop at nothing to get the box. Their only chance of returning home is to stop the sorceress before she finds the key to the 5 Kingdoms and destroys the entire world.

Lise Romanoff, CEO/Managing Director shares, "This is a fun film for the entire family. Full of fantastical creatures and mysticism, it stars the legendary and fan favorite James Hong alongside an incredible cast including Bai Ling, George Takei, and a young group of talented actors that are ready to save the world!"

Filmmaker and star James Hong says, "It was a great pleasure to have worked with such young and talented actors. It was as if I jumped into the midst of the making of that older film "The Goonies." Young talents have that wonderful quality of just abandoning themselves into the role. In acting with them, I couldn't help but just jump into their pace and world. Now and then, I would ad lib dialogue to them like: "Let's go. It's time to save the world!" this typifies the feeling I had...very exhilarating! I trust the audience will react the same way. They must see this wonderful feature film Keepers of The 5 Kingdoms because it will lift them up in spirit, love and adventure."

Director Zack Ward adds, "This movie is my love letter to the 80s fantasy films I adored as a kid, like The Goonies, Dark Crystal, and Big Trouble in Little China. I worked with Oscar® winning FX artists for years so I was able to combine the classic practical FX with new VFX & Unreal Engine world building digital technology to create a modern fairy tale with comedy and heart for the whole family."

Cast: James Hong, George Takei (Star Trek), Matthew Sato (Imaginary), Anna Harr (Hot Seat), Gedde Watanabe (Sixteen Candles, ER), Bai Ling (The Crow), Dante Basco (Hook), Dave Sheridan (Scary Movie), Marisa Kapavik (Daisy Belle), and Michelle Mao (Metal Lords).

The Keepers of The 5 Kingdoms will be available on most US cable/satellite providers in the US and Canada, and major online platforms including Amazon Instant, Apple TV, Google Play, Vudu, and Vimeo on June 18, 2024, followed by DVD.

