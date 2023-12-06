Vision Films Sets Release Date for Veteran Suicide Awareness Documentary 'TRIBAL'

News provided by

Vision Films, Inc.

06 Dec, 2023, 08:48 ET

LOS ANGELES, Dec. 6, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Vision Films, Inc. has scheduled the Transactional VOD release of TRIBAL, the 85-minute narrative-driven documentary by Army infantry veteran Mark Kershaw and directed by the Borrego Brothers, on December 19, 2023. Kershaw, an Afghanistan veteran, used his own savings to independently finance this project. Firsthand accounts by enlisted Army veterans John "Michael" Gomez, Omar Hernandez, and Marine veteran Wade Spann, are bolstered by short reenactments. Each testimonial candidly addresses suicide, PTSD, and intimate stories and feelings about the challenges of loss, reintegration, and the need for community, brotherhood, and overall purpose after serving. Watch the trailer HERE.

Continue Reading
TRIBAL Veterans Issue, Mental Health Awareness, Documentary Film Poster
TRIBAL Veterans Issue, Mental Health Awareness, Documentary Film Poster

"I think I'm averaging losing one person from my unit to suicide per year," Kershaw shared in a recent interview with Military Times. "And that's not people I knew in passing. Those are directly from my infantry line platoon." The goal for his film is to be a "force multiplier" - a military term for an activity that gives personnel the ability to accomplish greater feats than without it. In this case, for any and all veterans and their loved ones; to destigmatize the all too familiar mental health struggles and rapidly rising suicide numbers plaguing our service people across the country. 

Lise Romanoff, CEO & Managing Director of Vision Films says, "Films like TRIBAL are so important to keep our veterans' voices heard. The dialogue has to keep going so we never forget that their sacrifices often continue long after their service ends and to help them find jobs that can satisfy their need to serve and protect!" 

Filmmaker Mark Kershaw shares, "From day one, we knew we needed to be on streaming platforms. That allows us to really reach people anytime, anywhere, and without barriers. Having a partner and distributor like Vision Films brings this mission to reality. It allows Tribal to scale beyond anyone's expectations and possibly save someone's life."

TRIBAL will be available on December 19, 2023 on major streaming platforms including Amazon Instant, iTunes/Apple TV, Vimeo, GooglePlay, Vudu, and hoopla, as well as most cable providers across the US and Canada.

For more information, please visit and follow: IG: tribal_documentary/  and  facebook.com/tribaldocumentary  

About Vision Films

Vision Films is a leading independent sales and VOD aggregator specializing in the licensing, marketing, and distribution of over 800 feature films, documentaries, and series from some of the most prolific independent film producers in the world. Led by Lise Romanoff, Managing Director/CEO Worldwide Distribution, Vision Films releases 2-4 films a month across Theatrical, VOD, DVD, and television platforms. www.visionfilms.net

Media Contact:
Andrea McKinnon
8184159442
[email protected]

SOURCE Vision Films, Inc.

Also from this source

Vision Films to Release Social Media Statement Film 'Under the Influencer'

Vision Films to Release Social Media Statement Film 'Under the Influencer'

Vision Films Inc. ("Vision") announces the Transactional VOD release of the quirky comedy Under the Influencer on December 12, 2023. Written and...
Vision Films to Release Inspirational Urban Drama 'Consider the Lilies'

Vision Films to Release Inspirational Urban Drama 'Consider the Lilies'

Vision Films, Inc. ("Vision") has announced the TVOD release of the inspirational urban drama Consider the Lilies from writer, director Ricky...
More Releases From This Source

Explore

Image1

Film and Motion Picture

Image1

Entertainment

Image1

Veterans

Image1

New Products & Services

News Releases in Similar Topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.