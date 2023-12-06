Vision Films Sets Release Date for Veteran Suicide Awareness Documentary 'TRIBAL'

LOS ANGELES, Dec. 6, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Vision Films, Inc. has scheduled the Transactional VOD release of TRIBAL, the 85-minute narrative-driven documentary by Army infantry veteran Mark Kershaw and directed by the Borrego Brothers, on December 19, 2023. Kershaw, an Afghanistan veteran, used his own savings to independently finance this project. Firsthand accounts by enlisted Army veterans John "Michael" Gomez, Omar Hernandez, and Marine veteran Wade Spann, are bolstered by short reenactments. Each testimonial candidly addresses suicide, PTSD, and intimate stories and feelings about the challenges of loss, reintegration, and the need for community, brotherhood, and overall purpose after serving. Watch the trailer HERE.

TRIBAL Veterans Issue, Mental Health Awareness, Documentary Film Poster

"I think I'm averaging losing one person from my unit to suicide per year," Kershaw shared in a recent interview with Military Times. "And that's not people I knew in passing. Those are directly from my infantry line platoon." The goal for his film is to be a "force multiplier" - a military term for an activity that gives personnel the ability to accomplish greater feats than without it. In this case, for any and all veterans and their loved ones; to destigmatize the all too familiar mental health struggles and rapidly rising suicide numbers plaguing our service people across the country.

Lise Romanoff, CEO & Managing Director of Vision Films says, "Films like TRIBAL are so important to keep our veterans' voices heard. The dialogue has to keep going so we never forget that their sacrifices often continue long after their service ends and to help them find jobs that can satisfy their need to serve and protect!"

Filmmaker Mark Kershaw shares, "From day one, we knew we needed to be on streaming platforms. That allows us to really reach people anytime, anywhere, and without barriers. Having a partner and distributor like Vision Films brings this mission to reality. It allows Tribal to scale beyond anyone's expectations and possibly save someone's life."

TRIBAL will be available on December 19, 2023 on major streaming platforms including Amazon Instant, iTunes/Apple TV, Vimeo, GooglePlay, Vudu, and hoopla, as well as most cable providers across the US and Canada.

For more information, please visit and follow: IG: tribal_documentary/ and facebook.com/tribaldocumentary

About Vision Films

Vision Films is a leading independent sales and VOD aggregator specializing in the licensing, marketing, and distribution of over 800 feature films, documentaries, and series from some of the most prolific independent film producers in the world. Led by Lise Romanoff, Managing Director/CEO Worldwide Distribution, Vision Films releases 2-4 films a month across Theatrical, VOD, DVD, and television platforms. www.visionfilms.net

Media Contact:

Andrea McKinnon

8184159442

[email protected]

SOURCE Vision Films, Inc.