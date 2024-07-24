Vision Films Sets Release for Heartwarming Family Drama 'Spirit of Friendship'

LOS ANGELES, July 24, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Vision Films Inc. ("Vision") announces the North American Transactional VOD release of the heartwarming family drama Spirit of Friendship on Tuesday, August 13, 2024. The story, a touching lesson on dealing with loss and grief for children, was inspired by the real-life experience of cast member-siblings Delaney ("Emma") and Christian Miclette ("Lance") and the loss of their mother. Spirit of Friendship was written, produced, and directed by Danny LeGare, produced by George Lyon, John Anderson, and Desmond Faison, and executive produced by Daniel John. The film was shot on location in South Windsor and Stafford Springs, CT, in the afternoons after the teen cast's school hours.

Synopsis: Told through the reminiscences of a father (Jeremy London) trying to help his own tween children with their grief, a young boy attempts to contact his deceased mother with the help of his friends. When a mysterious man appears, seemingly only visible to him, his friends think he is going crazy. The discussions young "Billy" has with "Leonard" teaches him to cherish relationships with his own friends, and how to navigate loss, love, and eternal connections. Trailer: https://youtu.be/AYNQRLfZB4Y

The film stars Jeremy London (Mallrats, Party of Five), Sal Rendino (Billions, Dumb Money), Glen Nicholes Jr. (Finders Keepers), and introducing Carter Grassi, Delaney Miclette, Dante Corticelli, Luca Corticelli, and Shane Shuska.

Lise Romanoff, CEO and Managing Director of Vision Films says, "This is a touching story with a very unexpected twist. It is a family film for all ages with a lovely message for anyone dealing with loss."

Filmmaker Danny LeGare shares, "The work that I put into this film was some of the most important work I have ever done in my career. It's not just a film to entertain, it is a film with a heart. It was an absolute blessing to have Jermey London join this cast and bring his experience and talent to this film."

For up-to-date information, please visit burdenmedia.com/spirit-of-friendship

Vision Films is a leading independent sales and VOD aggregator specializing in the licensing, marketing, and distribution of over 800 feature films, documentaries, and series from some of the most prolific independent film producers in the world. Led by Lise Romanoff, Managing Director/CEO Worldwide Distribution, Vision Films releases 2-4 films a month across Theatrical, VOD, DVD, and television platforms. visionfilms.net

About Burden Media

Burden Media is an omnibus (yeah we used it in a sentence, look it up!) film and video production company with videographers, cinematographers, directors, producers, and writers, recruited with the full intention of creating high quality video content to showcase your brand's story. Complete with customized pricing and packages of video, photos, social media management, branding content, graphic and web design, and brand strategies; because great video takes more than a phone. burdenmedia.com

