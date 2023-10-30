Vision Films Sets Sci-Fi Feature 'Alien Intervention' to Launch Holiday Season

LOS ANGELES, Oct. 30, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Vision Films, Inc. ("Vision") has announced the Transactional VOD release of the independent sci-fi feature Alien Intervention on November 28, 2023 across the US and Canada. DVD will follow at major online retailers. The film was written by award-winning New York playwright Adam Seidel, directed by Janet Grillo, produced by Julie Crosby, David Youse, and executive produced by Kit Seidel of Cromono International. Made for under $1 million, the small ensemble cast shot the film over a couple of dozen shooting days in the New Mexican desert.

Alien Intervention, You Can't See The Future Without Holding On To The Past - Sci Fi Film Poster

Synopsis: An alien visitor entrusts a powerful stone to a young girl before he disappears with government officials. When he returns 25 years later to reclaim the stone so he can return to his home planet, he finds the woman struggling to keep her business and marriage alive. With his return, her purpose is redefined, and she is finally able to find inner peace. Watch the trailer: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=YqexXRn8ZoU

Starring Carie Kawa (Joe vs Carole, While Mortals Sleep), Michael Esparza (Raising Helen, I Know Who Killed Me), Daniel Dorr (Pure O), Cynthia Mace (The Cathedral), Gregory Jbara (Blue Bloods)

Lise Romanoff, CEO and Managing Director of Vision Films shares, "Alien Intervention is a unique take on an alien visitation story. This tale is about the touching effects an extraterrestrial has on a young artist after she has carried his secret all her life and now has the opportunity to finally give back."

Producers Julie Crosby and David Youse add, "The timing of Alien Intervention couldn't be better given the level of crazy on our planet. We're delighted to be working with Vision Films to get this film distributed now, when a healthy escape is so necessary."

Santa Fe Film Festival - Winner, Best Cinematography

Boston Sci-Fi Film Festival – Winner, Director's Award

For more information please visit: www.alien-intervention.com/

