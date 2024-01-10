Vision Films Sets Theatrical and VOD Release for Country Musical 'A Nashville Wish' with Country Favorites Lee Greenwood, T. Graham Brown and Waylon Payne Based on the Award-winning Stage Musical 'Ticket to Nashville'

LOS ANGELES, Jan. 10, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Vision Films Inc. ("Vision") announces the theatrical run of coming-of-age and following one's destiny story, A Nashville Wish on February 2, 2024 followed by Transactional VOD across the US and Canada on February 27. Executive produced by Niraj Bhatia and Dan Burks of Om Films, with Robin Capehart, Stephen Emmett Jackson, Frank Thomas Parker, and Markus Niepraschk.

During the month of February, the film will have a limited theatrical release in Tennessee, Kentucky, Texas, Louisiana, Georgia, Virginia, Iowa, Utah, Arizona, and more. Visit and follow at facebook.com/anashvillewish  for up-to-date information.

The full-length feature, directed by Demetrius Navarro and written by Ty DeMartino stars Maxfield Camp (The Glee Project), Kaileigh Bullard (ABC's Nashville), Alexis Gomez (American Idol finalist), Kevin Sizemore (Woodlawn, Into The Spotlight), Kourtney Hansen (ABC's Nashville), Ryan O'Quinn (Believe, Paul's Promise), Kate Orsini (NCIS), Molly Malady, Fletcher Olson, Caleb Shore (The Hunger Games: Mockingjay - Part 2), Candace Randolph, Erlinda Navarro (Anything is Possible), Craig Shumaker (Parks and Recreation) and features country music stars T. Graham Brown, Waylon Payne (portrayed Jerry Lee Lewis in Walk The Line), and Lee Greenwood.

Music producer, composer, and vocalist Kevin Dorsey rescored and rerecorded the film's seven well-known classic and modern-day country songs with the cast that now includes the legendary Lee Greenwood, T. Graham Brown and Waylon Payne all updating hits "Born Country" by Alabama, Vince Gill's "Whenever You Come Around," Trisha Yearwood's "She's In Love With The Boy," Rascal Flatts' "My Wish," Patsy Cline's "Crazy," Garth Brook's "The Dance" (Duet), and "Keeper of The Stars" by Tracy Byrd.

The film is based on the award-winning stage musical 'Ticket to Nashville,' the family-friendly musical featuring many of country music's most treasured songs. Most of the original stage cast reprise their roles that won Broadway World West VA Awards' Best Musical, Best Technical Director, Best Theatrical Director of a Musical (Demetrius Navarro), and Best Musical Director (Kevin Dorsey) in 2017. Watch the Trailer HERE.

Synopsis: A talented young country singer, dating the most beautiful cheerleader in high school, dreams of nothing but going to Nashville to become a music star. As the stars would have it, his music career takes off at the same time as their relationship and he must choose between his love of music and the girl of his dreams.

Lise Romanoff, CEO and Managing Director of Vision Films says, "With an incredible soundtrack and a follow-your-dreams story, A Nashville Wish is the perfect family film with just the right amount of faith that audiences will fall in love with… and will sing along with for years to come!" 

Executive Producers Stephen Emmett Jackson, Frank Thomas Parker, Robin Capehart and Director Demetrius Navarro share, "Country music is the heartbeat of America and captures the magic of our hopes and dreams, come sing together with us and make A Nashville Wish come true!"

Press kit: HERE

A Nashville Wish will be available on iTunes, Vimeo, AmazonInstant, GooglePlay, Vudu, and Vimeo, and across hundreds of U.S. cable providers including Comcast, Spectrum, Charter, Cox, Dish, DirecTV and more on February 27, 2024. DVD will follow at all major online retailers.

About Vision Films

Vision Films is a leading independent sales and VOD aggregator specializing in the licensing, marketing, and distribution of over 800 feature films, documentaries, and series from some of the most prolific independent film producers in the world. Led by Lise Romanoff, Managing Director/CEO Worldwide Distribution, Vision Films releases 2-4 films a month across Theatrical, VOD, DVD, and television platforms. visionfilms.net

About Om Films

Niraj Bhatia and Dan Burks are co-founders of Om Films. Together they have executive produced multiple award-winning films, including Meet the Patels, Super Dark Times, and the Grammy-nominated, PGA winner Beats, Rhymes, and Life: The Travels of a Tribe Called Quest. www.om-films.com

Media Contact:
Andrea McKinnon
818-415-9442
[email protected] 

SOURCE Vision Films, Inc.

