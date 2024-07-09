Vision Films Sets VOD Release for Faith Based Feature 'For Prophet'

LOS ANGELES, July 9, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Vision Films has announced the Transactional VOD release date of the light-hearted and poignant faith-based film For Prophet, across the US and Canada for July 26, 2024 and a day and date release on Sky Store in the UK. Vision Films acquired the movie through a deal with sales agency Dept. H. Directed, written, and produced by Mark Stewart Iverson, the film was also produced by Enrico Natale and executive produced by Allen Iverson. This is a contemporary and witty look at the age-old struggle of finding one's faith and values by choosing whether or not to listen and follow the proverbial angels and devils that sit on one's shoulders. The movie was shot on location in Elgin and Wheaton, IL, suburbs of Chicago not far from the filmmaker's hometown. For Prophet opened in select theatres across the country in June including in multiple cities in TN, IL, AZ, CA, and SC.

For Prophet Faith-Based Comedy Film Movie Poster

Watch the trailer: youtu.be/fWIMGA1buOE

Synopsis: A struggling entrepreneur battles a literal demon every day in the form of an ever-present hallucination. Enter the Archangel Raphael, who reveals him to be chosen as a part-time prophet, tasking him to save his crumbling and corrupt hometown. His marriage, his business, and his sanity will be pushed to the limit on this spiritual quest to let go and find faith.

Lise Romanoff, CEO and Managing Director of Vision Films says, "We all may have an angel on one shoulder and a demon on the other. For Prophet is a delightful and fun comedy that reminds us that we can make the right choices and find faith regardless of everyday challenges and struggles."

Filmmaker Mark Stewart Iverson shares, "God put For Prophet in my heart and instructed me to tell this story. I felt called to create a movie that would make people laugh, think and gain a new perspective on the struggle of this life; how faith can play a real part in overcoming doubt and fear. Whether you're laughing or crying, hopefully both, I believe that the highest value in art is making people wonder about the eternal and really contemplate the human condition. I mean, everyone has an angel on one shoulder and a demon on the other -- that's For Prophet." Iverson continues, "This production was blessed beyond compare. Our team, in front of the camera and behind, really elevated this story to new heights. I love cinema that takes the audience on a journey, affecting their hearts and minds... We truly believe that's what audiences can experience when they watch our film."

The film stars Ben Marten (AMC's 61st Street), Valentina Garcia (Lessons In Chemistry, Beef, Saved By The Bell), Enrico Natale (The Killing of Kenneth Chamberlain), T'Keyah Crystal Keymáh (That's So Raven, James Hong's new Keepers of The 5 Kingdoms), Eddie Jemison (Ocean's 11), and the late Bert Belasco (BET's Let's Stay Together) in his final performance.

For up-to-date information, please visit forprophetfilm.com

Film festival accolades:

Faith in Film International Film Festival 2022 WINNER

• Best Ensemble

• Best Indie Feature

• Best Indie Director

• Best Comedy

• Audience Award

Las Vegas International Film Festival 2022 WINNER

• Best Faith-based Film

• Best Supporting Actress

UK Christian Film Festival 2022 WINNER

• Best Screenplay

Christian Family Film Festival 2022 WINNER

• Best Director

• Best Actress

Content Film Festival and Media Summit 2022 WINNER

• Best Supporting Actor

• Best Supporting Actress

Salty Earth Film Festival WINNER

• Best Comedy (Runner Up)

Branson International Film Festival 2023 WINNER

• Best Actress

• Best Supporting Actress

ICVM Crown Awards 2023 WINNER

• Best Comedy (Bronze)

• Best Actress (Silver)

NOMINATED at International Christian Film Festival 2022

• Best Actor

• Best Actress

• Best Supporting Actor

Utah Film Festival 2023

• Best Feature Film

• Best Actress

Canadian International Faith and Family Film Festival 2022

• Best Supporting Actor (2x)

• Best Family Film

• Best Lead Actress

• Best Director

Branson International Film Festival 2023

• Best Feature Film

• Best Actor

• Best Supporting Actor

• Best Cinematography

Kingdomwood International Film Festival 2022

• Best Feature Film

Great Lakes Christian Film Festival 2022

• Best Comedy

Big Apple Film Festival

• Honorable Mention

About Vision Films

Vision Films is a leading independent sales and VOD aggregator specializing in the licensing, marketing, and distribution of over 800 feature films, documentaries, and series from some of the most prolific independent film producers in the world. Led by Lise Romanoff, Managing Director/CEO Worldwide Distribution, Vision Films releases 2-4 films a month across Theatrical, VOD, DVD, and television platforms. visionfilms.net

About MSI Films

Founded and run by award-winning filmmaker Mark Stewart Iverson, MSI Films develops, produces and delivers impactful, character-driven movies, series and digital content with a focus on story, Spirit and high-quality filmmaking. The award-winning Faith-Comedy film "For Prophet" marks the production company's first narrative feature-length motion picture.

