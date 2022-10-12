Vision Films Sets VOD/DVD Release Date For Touching Documentary on Internet Sensation HONK The Goose from Actress and Filmmaker Cheryl Allison

LOS ANGELES, Oct. 12, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Vision Films, Inc. ("Vision") has announced the North American VOD release of HONK, the touching and autobiographical documentary directed and produced by actress Cheryl Allison through her WOW Films, on November 15, 2022. It will be available on all major streaming and cable platforms across the U.S. and Canada and on DVD in early December. The story of Allison's unusual friendship and love with an abandoned goose made national news and became a source of hope during an unprecedented time of isolation and loss for so many around the world during the pandemic. Not only did the goose named Honk become an Instagram phenomenon, but he also inspired the children's book "HONK - A True Story" by Cheryl Allison and Marty Van Kleeck. With the overall message of teaching ourselves, and the next generation, to be kinder and to lead with love, this single goose brought so many together and continues to teach and inspire through this film.

HONK - The Goose and Cheryl Allison Movie Poster

Watch the trailer: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=hlacaR8Qg2s

SYNOPSIS: The power of love shines in this heart-warming tale of friendship and inspiration between an unlikely duo. Cheryl inadvertently befriends a mourning goose, Honk, while recycling in the local park. As the budding friendship blossoms and Cheryl seeks Honk a new home, he becomes a viral sensation capturing the hearts and minds of millions.

Lise Romanoff, CEO/Managing Director of Vision Films, Inc. shares, "HONK is a feel-good and needed film for us now and always. It reminds us of what true friendship and love means and how our connections with animals can benefit the world around us."

Filmmaker Cheryl Allison says, "Originally I thought this film would be about me rescuing a lonely, dumped goose. What I never imagined was that his story would not only raise awareness and educate about the issues of dumping domestic waterfowl, but it would reach millions of people worldwide and give them hope and comfort during a time of uncertainty for so many. HONK is not only the ambassador for dumped ducks and geese, he became a symbol of hope for people when we needed it most. If that's not a fairy tale ending, I don't know what is."

Winner, Audience Favorite Award - Dances with Films

Winner, Award of Excellence - Indie Fest Film Awards

Winner, Audience Choice Award - San Francisco Indie Green Film Festival

Gold Winner, Animal Rights and Children's Programming - White Unicorn International Film Festival

Best of Fest and Audience Favorite - Columbia Film Festival

Audience Award - Mostra International Film Festival for Animals (Brazil)

Visit honkthefilm.com| Facebook: @honkthefilm | Instagram: @Honk_theGoose

About Vision Films

Vision Films is a leading independent sales and VOD aggregator specializing in the licensing, marketing, and distribution of over 800 feature films, documentaries, and series from some of the most prolific independent film producers in the world. Led by Lise Romanoff, Managing Director/CEO Worldwide Distribution, Vision Films releases 2-4 films a month across Theatrical, VOD, DVD, and television platforms. visionfilms.net

Contact:

Andrea McKinnon

818-415-9442

[email protected]

SOURCE Vision Films, Inc.