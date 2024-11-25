Vision Films Sets Winter Release Date for International Action Film 'Agents'

LOS ANGELES, Nov. 25, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Vision Films, Inc. ("Vision") will release the action thriller feature film Agents on Transactional VOD platforms across North America on December 6, 2024. Directed by Aditya Awandhe, the non-stop practical action and stunt-filled feature was written by Kapil Bisht, Pranshuman Singh, Farheen Vencapah, and Apoorva Verma, produced by Yash Modhave, Farheen Vencapah, and Nad Sham. The film had its theatrical premiere in the UK and Ireland in June 2024.

AGENTS International Action Film Poster

Shot on location in Mauritius, Agents features a combination of the martial arts and street fighting originated by filmmaker and star Nad Sham. Sham also oversaw the action sequences, including driving speed boats, cars, and also did the aerial stunts from the helicopter.

Synopsis: When a priceless artifact is stolen, two agents team up to retrieve it from a wealthy criminal mastermind. With everything against them, they'll take the explosive action to the land, sea, and air. Watch the trailer here: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=pWWTKzN11v8

Lise Romanoff, CEO and Managing Director of Vision Films says, "Agents is an action-packed, international thriller that delivers an intense journey filled with epic fights, chases, betrayals and danger."

Lead Actor Nad Sham shares, "We are excited and grateful that Vision Films is expanding the audience of our movie to audiences across North America. It is a thrill ride of a film that we know will resonate with audiences everywhere."

Starring: Nad Sham (The Heist), LA Film award-winner Naomi Willow (Who Is Alice, The Disguise), Sanjay Gurbaxani (Ek tha Tiger), Vivien Monory (Never Back Down: Revolt), Chien Ho Liao (The Office), Rajeev Bharadwaj (Honeymoon Suite Room No 911)

Agents will be available on most major streaming and cable platforms across the US and Canada on December 6, 2024.

