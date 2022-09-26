Vision Films to Release Contemporary Thriller Obsessions

LOS ANGELES, Sept. 26, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Vision Films, Inc. ("Vision") announces the VOD release of the feature film Obsessions on October 18 from internationally acclaimed director Aashish ("Ash") Chanana. Written by Sarah Stunt and produced by Nicole Ferre for Media Factory International, the film will be available on major streaming cable platforms across the US and Canada. Capturing the all-consuming use of social media and fixation on celebrity, this is a modern and thoroughly unpredictable "who done it." Chanana, originally from Mumbai, India, is known for the award-winning and critically acclaimed films Temptations, Dreams, and Afreen – a timely film about roots of terror and the price of revenge. Technology being in his DNA, Chanana has a respected reputation throughout Bollywood as a master animator and Visual Effects Supervisor.

Obsessions Movie Poster

Obsessions centers on the aftermath of a strange accident that sets social media on fire. The celebrity pop star involved, along with her boyfriend, arrange an exclusive tell-all interview to settle the rumors. But when the assigned reporter turns out to be the pop star's biggest fan, the lines between personal and professional become blurred. And true to real life, everything is caught on camera for the world to see. Who can be trusted in a world of secrets, betrayal, and deadly lies?

Watch the Trailer: https://youtu.be/qJUibLCKfBo

Lise Romanoff, CEO/Managing Director of Vision Films shares, "A thoroughly unpredictable thriller that will surprise you until the very last scene! This film truly captures the social media obsessed world we live in and how one never really knows what is real or what is staged."

Filmmaker Aashish Chanana says, "Normally, the goal for me as the Director is to keep the audience engaged and entertained but here the target was to keep them guessing and surprise them literally every 10 minutes. I truly believe we accomplished this and more!"

Obsessions stars Olga Safari (Check Point, Deal or No Deal), Andrea Figliomeni (The Mystery of Her, Crypt TV's, Mordeo), Bobby Slaski (Life of the Party, Groups of Two), Kevin Bernstein (Live To Tell), Emma Geleynse, Nicholas Manelick (national Broadway tour of Chicago), stage actor Eric Barkhorn.

Visit obsessionsthefilm.com and follow @obsessionsthefilm on IG

