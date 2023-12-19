Vision Films to Release Dark Comedy 'Murder and Cocktails' to Launch New Year Slate

Vision Films, Inc.

19 Dec, 2023, 08:38 ET

LOS ANGELES, Dec. 19, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Vision Films Inc. ("Vision") announces the North American Transactional VOD release of murder-com feature film Murder and Cocktails, from writer/producer Ron Jackson, on January 23, 2024.

Murder & Cocktails Mystery-Com Film Poster
The movie was directed by Henry Barrial whose first feature film Some Body was picked up for theatrical distribution at Sundance. In total, Barrial has helmed six feature films and amassed eight film festival wins including Best Director for The House that Jack Built at the Phoenix Film Festival and the Queens World Film Festival, Best Feature Drama for Driver X at the Woods Hole Film Festival, and Best Director at Shriekfest for the sci-fi film, Pig.

The film's composer, Archie Thompson, produced a remake of "The Green Door," sung by Leonardo DiCaprio in Quentin Tarantino's Once Upon a Time in Hollywood. Thompson has also contributed music to popular TV shows including Law and Order, Hacks, Bosch, and many more.

Shot on location in San Diego, CA, the dark and playful whodunnit highlights contemporary topics including the obsessive culture and use of social media, true crime, and marijuana use.

Synopsis: A financially struggling couple starts livestreaming themselves when a gunshot rings out and they find their next-door neighbor is murdered. To find the killer, they invite the other residents of the building over to probe for clues over cocktails, a different cocktail for each invitee. It gets even more complicated when a second body is found. No one is safe, and no one can be trusted as they try to unravel the mystery.

Watch the trailer: https://youtu.be/j4tm3DYWYBo

The film stars new talent James Bernardo (Welcome to Chippendales), Jessicah Neufeld (Dracula), Colleen O'Shaughnessey (Sonic the Hedgehog), Ricardo Molina (Freedom Writers), Lucy Boryer (the original Doogie Howser, MD), and Brian Lally (L.A. Confidential)

Lise Romanoff, CEO and Managing Director of Vision Films shares, "This is a fun and contemporary murder mystery that allows the audience to feel as if they are in on the party. Grab your own cocktail and try to figure out who dunnit!"

Filmmaker Ron Jackson says, "Murder and Cocktails is an homage to the mega 1930s hit series, The Thin Man. It's playful, a little crazy and fun to watch how married couple Nick and Lana McQuoid solve the murder with a few drinks, some weed and some clever sleuthing."

Murder and Cocktails will be available on streaming and cable platforms across the US and Canada followed by DVD at on-line retailers.

About Vision Films
Vision Films is a leading independent sales and VOD aggregator specializing in the licensing, marketing, and distribution of over 800 feature films, documentaries, and series from some of the most prolific independent film producers in the world. Led by Lise Romanoff, Managing Director/CEO Worldwide Distribution, Vision Films releases 2-4 films a month across Theatrical, VOD, DVD, and television platforms. visionfilms.net

Media Contact:
Andrea McKinnon
8184159442
[email protected]

