Vision Films To Release Family-Friendly Thriller 'Just Another Dream'

LOS ANGELES, May 18, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Vision Films Inc. ("Vision") announces the VOD and DVD release of Just Another Dream on June 15, 2021 from director Paul Schneider, writer Jennifer Nichole Lee and producer Charles Franz, Blue Bird Productions and Rock Solid Creative Studios. Starring Kristy Swanson (Buffy The Vampire Slayer), Dean Cain (Lois & Clark: The New Adventures of Superman), Eugene Brave Rock (Wonder Woman), Kayden Bryce (An Intrusion), Copeland Diver. Executive Producers include Ele Bardha and Eugene Brave Rock.

Just Another Dream Family Thriller Movie Poster

The inspirational, family friendly, and unique coming of age story has an unexpected twist that brings suspenseful Sci-Fi elements and introduces many young talent in their first leading roles, including Kayden Bryce, Copeland Diver, Bredon Maeve Mularoni, and Brynlee Cones.

Synopsis: When a teenage girl dreams of a terrible crime that ends up taking place, she discovers that her dreams are premonitions of things to come. But when yet another vision threatens the life of her family, no one believes her and it's a race against time to uncover clues and take on fate to save the ones she loves…and perhaps even change the past.

Watch the trailer: https://youtu.be/FrCEGox1ZIY

Lise Romanoff, CEO and Managing Director of Vision Films shares, "Just Another Dream is a clean, family- friendly suspense film that keeps you on the edge or your seat 'til the very end. The cast is a mix of recognizable favorites as well as new young lead talent who truly are scene stealers."

Writer/Producer Jennifer Nichole Lee says, "We are proud to deliver such a powerful message that is increasingly important in today's world, inspiring viewers to believe in their dreams! This feel-good film contains plenty of surprises that will keep you wondering what is real. Discover the true power that lies within and what it takes to persevere in times of life's deepest defeat.

On June 15, Just Another Dream will be available on streaming and cable platforms in the U.S. and Canada including: Amazon, iTunes, GooglePlay, Vudu, Vimeo, and across hundreds of cable providers including Comcast, Spectrum, Charter, Cox, Dish, DirecTV, and Rogers and Shawn in Canada. DVD retailers will include Amazon and all other major online retailers.

About Vision Films Vision Films is a leading independent sales and VOD aggregator specializing in the licensing, marketing, and distribution of over 800 feature films, documentaries, and series from some of the most prolific independent film producers in the world. Led by Lise Romanoff, Managing Director/CEO Worldwide Distribution, Vision Films releases 2-4 films a month across Theatrical, VOD, DVD, and television platforms. visionfilms.net

Media contact:

Andrea McKinnon

[email protected]

(818) 415-9442

SOURCE Vision Films, Inc.