Vision Films To Release Feature 'The Evil Fairy Queen'

A Modern Good Versus Evil Fairy Tale Based on European Folklore

LOS ANGELES, March 20, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Vision Films announces the North American Transactional VOD release of the full-length feature, The Evil Fairy Queen, on April 16, 2024. The film, from M and M Film Productions, was written and produced by James Wrench, produced and directed by Simon Wells. Shot entirely on location just north of London, the family-centric story uses genuine fairy folklore to tell a classic tale of good versus evil.

The Evil Fairy Queen Movie Poster

Lured to a beautiful but remote farmhouse by a deceitful relative, a family decides to move in. Little do they know it's in the middle of a dying kingdom of fairies and the only way for them to rejuvenate their life force is by sacrificing the family's young daughter. As she is baited to the fairies' lair, her mother must fight to return her to safety and bring an end to the evil fairy queen's reign. Will Kate be able to save her family from falling victim to the evil fairy Queen Melisandria who needs human sacrifices to renew the magic of her kingdom? Or will darkness prevail, and the family be lost?

Watch the trailer: https://youtu.be/SGhPzbn7mSg

Drawing on his knowledge of cryptozoology and folklore over the last 40 years, writer/producer James Wrench created a world where fairies are real and interact with humans. The fairies of The Evil Fairy Queen are based on genuine European folklore, not the fairies of modern children's stories, but supernatural beings full of malice who use humans as tools and playthings to fulfil their own desires and needs. Look for Wrench in the film, fittingly portraying the folklore expert "Jack Coleman."

The family at the heart of the film features real-life mother and daughter Julia Czartoryski and Aniela Leyland as "Kate" and her daughter "Adelaide," respectively, Martyn Spendlove as the father, "Tom," and award-winning young actress Kitty Sudbery (Best Actress in a Short Film at the Stockholm City Film Festival, 2022) as youngest daughter "Violet."

Lise Romanoff, CEO/Managing Director of Vision Films says, "Not the horror film as the title implies, The Evil Fairy Queen is a delightful fairytale that will surprise audiences. It is a contemporary twist on a fantastical folklore world."

Director Simon Wells shares, "When James sent me "The Evil Fairy Queen" I fell in love with the mischievous fairies and knew that I had to make the film. Melisandria and Radella are two of the cheekiest and most entertaining antagonists that I have ever read. But it was a horror and I wanted to make something to watch with my family!"

The Evil Fairy Queen will be available on major streaming and cable platforms across the US and Canada on April 16, 2024, followed by DVD at major online retailers.

About Vision Films

Vision Films is a leading independent sales and VOD aggregator specializing in the licensing, marketing, and distribution of over 800 feature films, documentaries, and series from some of the most prolific independent film producers in the world. Led by Lise Romanoff, Managing Director/CEO Worldwide Distribution, Vision Films releases 2-4 films a month across Theatrical, VOD, DVD, and television platforms. www.visionfilms.net

About M and M Film Productions

M and M Film Productions & M and M Film Productions International is a UK and international production company headed by Monika Gergelova (CEO), Malcolm Winter (MD) & Christian Fassetta (CFO). With a combined 30 years of experience in both film industry production and distribution.

Media contact:

Andrea McKinnon

[email protected]

8184159442

SOURCE Vision Films, Inc.