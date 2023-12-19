Vision Films to Release Female Led Sci-Fi Film 'Crypto Shadows' in the New Year

News provided by

Vision Films, Inc.

19 Dec, 2023, 08:19 ET

LOS ANGELES, Dec. 19, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Vision Films Inc. ("Vision") announces the North American Transactional VOD release of sci-fi thriller Crypto Shadows, from Cinemachine LLC and in association with Moving On Films, on January 16, 2024. Vision Films acquired the film in a deal with California Pictures. Directed by James Fox, written by  Amy Kay DuBoff and Fox, and produced by Tyler Farr, Gary Dover, and Colleen Keane. The original score was composed by Arhynn Descy and will be released by Plaza Mayor (London, Hong Kong). Mikayla Iverson (Sherlock: The Musical), is the powerhouse, one-woman lead of the thriller shot entirely on location in rural California just outside Yosemite National Park.

Continue Reading
Crypto Shadows Female Led Sci-Fi Movie Poster
Crypto Shadows Female Led Sci-Fi Movie Poster

Synopsis: A tormented game developer's recovery in the countryside is interrupted when she uncovers a mysterious message embedded in a cryptocurrency algorithm, launching a quest for answers that soon turns into a deadly fight for her life. Watch the trailer:  https://youtu.be/SqCpu2e1wEY

Lise Romanoff, CEO and Managing Director of Vision Films shares, "Crypto Shadows will keep you on the edge of your seat and have you looking over your shoulder. This is a powerful performance that is also a great representation of women in tech."

Director James Fox says, "In Crypto Shadows, we've woven a tapestry of intrigue and introspection, inviting audiences on a journey where the line between reality and perception tantalizingly blurs. It's a cinematic exploration that promises not only to entertain but also to ignite meaningful dialogue on the profound impact of our mental landscapes."

"We've been deeply committed to crafting a film that not only pushes the boundaries of sci-fi but also thoughtfully delves into the complexities of mental health, bringing to life a story that's as engaging as it is significant," says industry veteran and producer, Colleen Keane. "As producers of Crypto Shadows, we're especially proud to champion a woman-led film that not only breaks new ground in sci-fi storytelling but also underscores the importance of female perspectives in exploring vital themes of women in tech, and the many challenges they face."

Monique R White, California Pictures adds, "Mikayla knocks it out of the park with her outstanding solo performance as a woman battling mental health issues while fighting for her life in this non-stop thriller that keeps on delivering."

Crypto Shadows will be available on streaming and cable platforms across the US and Canada followed by DVD at on-line retailers.

About Vision Films 
Vision Films is a leading independent sales and VOD aggregator specializing in the licensing, marketing, and distribution of over 800 feature films, documentaries, and series from some of the most prolific independent film producers in the world. Led by Lise Romanoff, Managing Director/CEO Worldwide Distribution, Vision Films releases 2-4 films a month across Theatrical, VOD, DVD, and television platforms. visionfilms.net

About California Pictures
Founded in 1944 by Howard Hughes and Preston Sturges, and revitalized in 2008, California Pictures, now based at Paramount Studios, specializes in producing and distributing dynamic films and TV content globally. As an international player, the company not only acquires and distributes content across six continents but also provides financial and production consultancy, fostering lasting global relationships in the film and TV industry. calpictures.com

About Moving On Films
Moving On Films, founded by Colleen Keane and Gary Dover, is a cutting-edge film, TV, and new media production company with a wealth of experience in both independent and studio productions. The company, known for its expertise in working with diverse talent, currently has a variety of projects in development and pre-production, focusing on commercially potent genres like horror, thriller, and drama. With the ability to produce studio-quality films on minimized budgets, Moving On Films ensures enhanced and earlier returns on investment for its investors through multiple revenue streams, including distribution. movingonfilms.com

Media Contact:
Andrea McKinnon
1-818-415-9442
[email protected]

SOURCE Vision Films, Inc.

Also from this source

Vision Films Sets Release Date for Veteran Suicide Awareness Documentary 'TRIBAL'

Vision Films Sets Release Date for Veteran Suicide Awareness Documentary 'TRIBAL'

Vision Films, Inc. has scheduled the Transactional VOD release of TRIBAL, the 85-minute narrative-driven documentary by Army infantry veteran Mark...
Vision Films to Release Social Media Statement Film 'Under the Influencer'

Vision Films to Release Social Media Statement Film 'Under the Influencer'

Vision Films Inc. ("Vision") announces the Transactional VOD release of the quirky comedy Under the Influencer on December 12, 2023. Written and...
More Releases From This Source

Explore

Image1

Entertainment

Image1

Film and Motion Picture

Image1

Multimedia & Internet

Image1

Computer & Electronics

News Releases in Similar Topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.