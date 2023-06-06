Vision Films to Release Female Navy Pilot Feature 'Called to Duty' Featuring Joseph Baena in His First Action Role

LOS ANGELES, June 6, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Vision Films ("Vision") announces the Transactional VOD release of Called to Duty from production company Cinemaddict Films on July 1, 2023 across the US and Canada. Showcasing the role of female pilots, the action feature is directed by Ashley Gibson and produced by Henry Penzi and Sonny Goldfin.

Called To Duty Female Navy Pilot Movie Poster

The film centers around a squadron of female Navy air show pilots sent into battle because of their exceptional aerial skills and is loosely based on true world events involving North Korea and their frequent ballistic missile tests used as threats against the United States. The film was shot on location at South Jersey Regional Airport, Air Victory, and aboard the Navy aircraft carrier Battleship New Jersey in Camden, NJ.

Watch the trailer: https://youtu.be/Q5PYtSuCu7Q

Centered on a top all-female fighter pilot squad that runs circles around their male counterparts in dog fights while training, their advanced airborne capabilities come with a price when they are called to duty to go into combat behind enemy lines. This time it's for real, they must serve their country and protect it with their lives.

Called To Duty features Arnold Schwarzenegger's son Joseph Baena in his first action role, playing the part of an F-15 fighter pilot alongside the female squadron.

Also starring Susannah Jane (Fight Valley 2: Lockdown), Cabrina Collesides (Fight Valley), Brandi Mosko (Wasps), Whitney Star (Apocalypse: Hope For Life), Erica Seelig (Worthless), Marisa Pangaro (Wings of the Wasp), and Toni Ann Gisondi and Rosanne Sorrentino, both from the original motion picture Annie. This is the first time in 30 years Gisondi and Sorrentino have been reunited on screen.

Lise Romanoff, CEO and Managing Director of Vision Films shares, "Audiences are going to love this film! It's a female TOP GUN. It not only highlights strong female protagonists but also has a female director and the amazing cast showcases the strength and importance of all members of our military."

Producer Sonny Goldfin says, "We are so glad to see it finally get wings and take flight. Movies based solely on fighter jets are very rare in Hollywood. There was Iron Eagle and Top Gun, but other than that the choice is very minimal for fighter jet fans. Called to Duty is absolutely unique, especially with the addition of female aviators. Audiences are going to love it!"

Called To Duty will be available on major streaming and cable platforms across the US and Canada on July 1, 2023, followed by DVD at major on-line retailers.

About Vision Films

Vision Films is a leading independent sales and VOD aggregator specializing in the licensing, marketing, and distribution of over 800 feature films, documentaries, and series from some of the most prolific independent film producers in the world. Led by Lise Romanoff, Managing Director/CEO Worldwide Distribution, Vision Films releases 2-4 films a month across Theatrical, VOD, DVD, and television platforms. visionfilms.net

